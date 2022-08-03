Read on newstalkkit.com
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
610KONA
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police say a 20-year-old man is dead, and two other young males are seriously hurt, after a shooting Saturday night. Authorities say they started getting multiple calls about the gunfire around 11:30. This happened in the 6100 Block of Pimlico Drive. That's near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 68. The victim who died was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two others were treated at a hospital. Pasco Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at risk. If you know anything, contact Detective Jed Abastillas at 509-544-4157 or the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference case number 22-041420.
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
Slow mail delivery may have delayed hearing for Fred Meyer murder suspect
Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot two men in the Richland Fred Meyer.
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
Prosecutor issues ruling on Pasco police shooting of man who was stabbing officers
The decision was delayed because the prosecutor’s office was short-staffed.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
nbcrightnow.com
Wanted gang member arrested in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a wanted man around LaRue Road in Toppenish on August 2. Lane Phipps, 26, was wanted on attempted murder charges in Whatcom County, and for taking a female hostage and shooting at Lynwood officers on July 5, according to the press release from the Yakima Police Department. He is also reported as a known Sureño gang member.
Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside
A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
nbcrightnow.com
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
610KONA
Police: Suspect Tried Setting Fire to Sunnyside Home Before Deadly Shootout
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's office say the are working to identify a suspect or suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Sunnyside Wednesday. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. That's just south of Van Belle. It was originally a call for a house fire, and now the reason for that appears to be the suspects tried setting the house the shootout happened at on fire fire. When that didn't work, the suspects then opened fire on the home, killing 60-year-old Jose Martiniano Rodriguez from Outlook. Rodriguez's son was hurt in the attack.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
nbcrightnow.com
Young man shot in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Men charged with stealing 360,000 gallons of water for 10,000-plant marijuana grow
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
KIMA TV
Police say man found dead in apartment in Moxee and that it was a targeted attack
In a press release, police say at approximately 7:43 a.m. the Moxee Police Department received a 911 call concerning a gunshot victim at the 8500 block Beauchene Road. When officers arrived at the scene the victim was found dead in the apartment. Police say they are now investigating the death...
