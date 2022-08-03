(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police say a 20-year-old man is dead, and two other young males are seriously hurt, after a shooting Saturday night. Authorities say they started getting multiple calls about the gunfire around 11:30. This happened in the 6100 Block of Pimlico Drive. That's near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 68. The victim who died was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two others were treated at a hospital. Pasco Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at risk. If you know anything, contact Detective Jed Abastillas at 509-544-4157 or the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference case number 22-041420.

PASCO, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO