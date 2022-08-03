ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democratic primary candidates for state auditor debate government accountability and T oversight

By WBUR Newsroom
WBUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Diana Dizoglio
Person
Chris Dempsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Candidates#Democratic Primary#State Auditor#Politics Federal#Election Federal#Radio Boston#Wbur#The Boston Globe#Wcvb#Mbta#Orange Line#The Supreme Court
Missouri Independent

Cori Bush cruises to victory in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush easily won the Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District Tuesday, trouncing state Sen. Steve Roberts by more than 30 percentage points when the race was called shortly before 10 p.m.  In the heavily Democratic district, which includes all of the City of St. Louis and North St. Louis County, the […] The post Cori Bush cruises to victory in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act

Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Warren says she won't back bipartisan abortion rights bill

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told NBC News Tuesday night she'll vote against a new bipartisan bill on federal abortion protections introduced in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Why it matters: The legislation introduced Monday would need all 50 Senate Democrats to help it meet the 60...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy