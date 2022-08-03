Democratic primary candidates for state auditor debate government accountability and T oversight

Read on www.wbur.org
As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'
Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Democrats pummel Joe Manchin for dealing a serious blow to Biden's climate agenda: 'It's infuriating'
Democrats are lighting up Manchin after he moved to obstruct their climate agenda. One Senate Democrat "questioned" whether Manchin should chair a key energy panel. Manchin maintains he's open to cut a deal on a climate bill later without committing. Some fellow Senate Democrats have had enough of Joe Manchin.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Cori Bush cruises to victory in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush easily won the Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District Tuesday, trouncing state Sen. Steve Roberts by more than 30 percentage points when the race was called shortly before 10 p.m. In the heavily Democratic district, which includes all of the City of St. Louis and North St. Louis County, the […] The post Cori Bush cruises to victory in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary appeared first on Missouri Independent.
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the...
Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act
Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
Elizabeth Warren wants to let 16- and 17-year-olds pre-register to vote
"Young people are the future of America, and with voting rights under attack across the country, we must do everything we can to ensure they can exercise their right to vote." U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she wants to better protect the youth vote. On Monday, the senior senator from...
Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic nomination in new 12th District
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat facing yet another in a series of challenges from her own party, easily won the party's nomination early Wednesday in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District over Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and two other candidates. Tlaib, D-Detroit, who has become internationally known as a member of...
Indiana state representative proposed bill to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs in light of abortion ban
State Representative John L. Bartlett argued that banning erectile dysfunction drugs will put the onus of pregnancy onto men.
Kyrsten Sinema lingers as a big question mark on the Biden agenda as Senate Democrats dash toward a key vote within days
Manchin spent part of Thursday pitching Sinema on the Senate floor to win her vote on his surprise inflation reduction deal.
Only one of these House Democrats will survive a test of party orthodoxy in Michigan
WASHINGTON — There's a lot at stake in a rare incumbent-vs.-incumbent Michigan Democratic congressional primary Tuesday: the ideological direction of the Democratic Party, U.S. policy toward Israel and millions upon millions of dollars. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., more centrist and better funded, is trying to take down Rep. Andy...
Warren says she won't back bipartisan abortion rights bill
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told NBC News Tuesday night she'll vote against a new bipartisan bill on federal abortion protections introduced in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Why it matters: The legislation introduced Monday would need all 50 Senate Democrats to help it meet the 60...
U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change.
Progressives bullish despite mixed results in Democratic primaries
Morale-boosting victories were tempered by bruising defeats but US leftwingers feel the party’s center of gravity is shifting
