Kansas Votes To Protect Abortion Rights. How Would Missouri Vote?

Dee Miller
3d ago
Missouri needs to put it to a vote, the worthless controlling Republicans will their best to keep it off the ballot. vote blue down the ballot
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
Missouri Democrats are going to ruin their own chances for the Senate seat
The mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, had planned on endorsing candidate for Senate Trudy Busch Valentine (D-MO). But no sooner than she got the endorsement out of her mouth, she had to backpedal.
What the Kansas abortion result means for the country
CNN projects Kansas voters have rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to remove a protected right to abortion. CNN’s Areva Martin explains what this may mean for the rest of the country.
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Missouri senator faces attacks he says are payback for filibuster of Graves nomination
The political enemies made in Jefferson City by a state senator seeking to continue his political career in county government followed him home. State Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, must leave office in January because of term limits. He is running in the Republican primary for county executive in Jefferson County, challenging first-term incumbent Dennis Gannon.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents
Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
LOCALIZE IT: Durbin, Hawley comment on Kansas abortion vote
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The Associated Press is offering video of Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri commenting on Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights.The video is available for use on your websites, broadcasts, social media platforms and elsewhere. FIND IT HERE Senators react to results of Kansas abortion vote GET AP'S LATEST COVERAGE ...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Mitch McConnell Plays Down Midterm Impact of Kansas Abortion Vote
The Senate Minority leader praised the Supreme Court ruling on abortion but called the justices "unelected" in an interview with Fox News.
Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal
Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
Implications of Kansas voters rejecting new abortion restrictions
Democrats and Republicans are reevaluating their messaging around abortion after voters in Kansas chose to protect abortion rights in the state. CBS News' Lana Zak and Debra Alfarone speak with Katie Bernard, a reporter with the Kansas City Star, about the impact of the vote in a historically conservative state.
What could Kansas vote on abortion rights mean for other GOP states?
Kansans go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots on a constitutional amendment on abortion rights marking the first time voters will declare their preferences since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Passage of the "Value Them Both" amendment would allow Kansas lawmakers to further...
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
Kansas voters protect abortion rights in America’s first post-Roe referendum
In the first statewide referendum on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, voters in Kansas have affirmed that the right to an abortion is protected by the state’s constitution.Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to remove protections for abortion rights, denying the state’s anti-abortion lawmakers from drafting severe restrictions on reproductive healthcare. Turnout exploded past projected numbers and likely neared 50 per cent, rivaling the turnout for the 2008 presidential election, according to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.The vote – and the massive turnout for a primary election...
Biden issues executive order on abortion rights following Kansas vote
After voters in Kansas rejected a measure removing abortion rights from the state constitution, President Joe Biden issued an executive order supporting patients who travel out of state. Natalie Brand reports. (8/3/22)
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
