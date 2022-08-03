ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kansas Votes To Protect Abortion Rights. How Would Missouri Vote?

By Tim Thomas
 3 days ago
Dee Miller
3d ago

Missouri needs to put it to a vote, the worthless controlling Republicans will their best to keep it off the ballot. vote blue down the ballot

Related
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri senator faces attacks he says are payback for filibuster of Graves nomination

The political enemies made in Jefferson City by a state senator seeking to continue his political career in county government followed him home. State Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, must leave office in January because of term limits. He is running in the Republican primary for county executive in Jefferson County, challenging first-term incumbent Dennis Gannon.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents

Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Durbin, Hawley comment on Kansas abortion vote

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The Associated Press is offering video of Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri commenting on Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights.The video is available for use on your websites, broadcasts, social media platforms and elsewhere. FIND IT HERE Senators react to results of Kansas abortion vote GET AP'S LATEST COVERAGE ...
KANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal

Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
KANSAS STATE
deseret.com

What could Kansas vote on abortion rights mean for other GOP states?

Kansans go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots on a constitutional amendment on abortion rights marking the first time voters will declare their preferences since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Passage of the "Value Them Both" amendment would allow Kansas lawmakers to further...
KANSAS STATE
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Kansas voters protect abortion rights in America’s first post-Roe referendum

In the first statewide referendum on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, voters in Kansas have affirmed that the right to an abortion is protected by the state’s constitution.Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to remove protections for abortion rights, denying the state’s anti-abortion lawmakers from drafting severe restrictions on reproductive healthcare. Turnout exploded past projected numbers and likely neared 50 per cent, rivaling the turnout for the 2008 presidential election, according to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.The vote – and the massive turnout for a primary election...
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
