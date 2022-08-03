Read on www.verywellhealth.com
California Plans to Lower Insulin Prices by Making Its Own
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans for the state to manufacture its own low-cost insulin for people who suffer from diabetes. It’s unclear exactly how much insulin will cost through California’s new program or when the drug will be available for purchase. Experts say it costs less than...
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?
At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Does Getting a COVID Booster and a Flu Shot Together Make Side Effects Worse?
A recent study showed that getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster together might increase the chance of possible side effects, but the difference is negligible. Not everyone experiences side effects. But some people do, and the side effects from a COVID-19 booster or a flu shot are usually mild.
Are Home Pulse Oximeters Useful for COVID Recovery?
While typically used in a hospital setting, pulse oximeters can also be purchased for at-home for $20 to $100. Some COVID patients use pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen saturation levels during their recovery. Many factors can affect the accuracy of a pulse oximeter reading, such as poor circulation, skin pigmentation,...
Jif Peanut Butter's Salmonella Outbreak Has Ended Smoothly
After a brief hiatus, it is once again peanut butter jelly time. A salmonella outbreak forced peanut butter company Jif to issue a voluntary recall of 49 products in June. Only yesterday did the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declare the outbreak over. Jif claims to have removed...
You And Your Friends Have COVID-19. Can You Hang Out?
Experts say that interacting with other infected people will unlikely make your COVID-19 infection longer or worse. But this doesn’t mean that you should fill up your social calendar while you’re trying to recover from the virus. You should still try to isolate alone or only with your...
You Can Now Get Paxlovid Without Seeing a Doctor
The FDA recently authorized pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients who test positive for COVID-19. To get a Paxlovid prescription from a pharmacist, patients must be able to connect the pharmacist to a physician to discuss their medical history, or present recent kidney and liver function tests to be sure the drug is safe for them.
Paxlovid Mouth: A Distasteful Side Effect of a COVID Drug
“Paxlovid mouth” is the lingering bad taste that some people get while they are taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid for a COVID-19 infection. The taste may last for the duration of Paxlovid treatment—five days—and has been described as bitter or metallic. Some people who have experienced Paxlovid...
How Dangerous Are Energy Drinks?
Energy drinks are one of the most popular dietary supplements in America—only second to multivitamins for some age groups. In fact, over 30% of teens aged 12–17 consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Experts warn that these highly caffeinated, often sugary, drinks may be associated with increased...
Why Do We Need a COVID-19 Booster That Targets Omicron Subvariants?
The FDA recently voted in favor of Omicron-adapted booster shots to have stronger immunity against the circulating and emerging variants. Pfizer and Moderna have developed different kinds of Omicron-adapted booster candidates that elicit a higher immune response against Omicron subvariants. The reformulated boosters may not be available until the fall.
How Abortion Bans Impact the Transgender Community
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves through the country. Many are afraid and confused about what their futures will hold. Despite the huge response to such a landmark decision, one particular group of potentially-affected people hasn’t been discussed much. That group is transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals with uteruses.
You May Not Need a 3D Mammogram
A new study has found that digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)—also known as three-dimensional (3D) mammography—is not necessarily more beneficial than a standard 2D mammogram. The research found that DBT did offer benefits for people with dense breasts and a high risk of breast cancer. While most people may...
Word of the Week: Non-Invasive
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Non-invasive (non-in-VAY-siv) What it means: Not going inside or not spreading. Where it comes from: From Latin, non = not and invādere, "to invade with hostile intent" Where you might see or hear...
What We Know About BA.2.75
While BA.5 continues to dominate the U.S. COVID-19 cases, health officials are keeping an eye on another Omicron subvariant, called BA.2.75. Some Twitter users and media reports have unofficially called BA.2.75 “Centaurus” after a Twitter user dubbed it as such. BA.2.75 was first detected in India in May....
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
Sixteen direct payments worth up to $1,700 remaining to go out to Americans in 2022 – see the exact deadlines
TENS of millions of Americans are still in line to receive direct stimulus payments before the end of the year. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide relief check, more than a dozen states are sending cash in 2022. Some state lawmakers approved relief packages in the...
U.S. Senate Democrats battle to pass $430 billion climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday began debating a Democratic bill to address key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda - tackling climate change, lowering the costs of medication for the elderly and energy, while forcing corporations and the wealthy to pay more taxes.
