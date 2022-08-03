ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Health

Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?

At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Verywell Health

Are Home Pulse Oximeters Useful for COVID Recovery?

While typically used in a hospital setting, pulse oximeters can also be purchased for at-home for $20 to $100. Some COVID patients use pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen saturation levels during their recovery. Many factors can affect the accuracy of a pulse oximeter reading, such as poor circulation, skin pigmentation,...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jay Pritzker
Verywell Health

You Can Now Get Paxlovid Without Seeing a Doctor

The FDA recently authorized pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients who test positive for COVID-19. To get a Paxlovid prescription from a pharmacist, patients must be able to connect the pharmacist to a physician to discuss their medical history, or present recent kidney and liver function tests to be sure the drug is safe for them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Verywell Health

How Dangerous Are Energy Drinks?

Energy drinks are one of the most popular dietary supplements in America—only second to multivitamins for some age groups. In fact, over 30% of teens aged 12–17 consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Experts warn that these highly caffeinated, often sugary, drinks may be associated with increased...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health
Verywell Health

Why Do We Need a COVID-19 Booster That Targets Omicron Subvariants?

The FDA recently voted in favor of Omicron-adapted booster shots to have stronger immunity against the circulating and emerging variants. Pfizer and Moderna have developed different kinds of Omicron-adapted booster candidates that elicit a higher immune response against Omicron subvariants. The reformulated boosters may not be available until the fall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

How Abortion Bans Impact the Transgender Community

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves through the country. Many are afraid and confused about what their futures will hold. Despite the huge response to such a landmark decision, one particular group of potentially-affected people hasn’t been discussed much. That group is transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals with uteruses.
SOCIETY
Verywell Health

You May Not Need a 3D Mammogram

A new study has found that digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)—also known as three-dimensional (3D) mammography—is not necessarily more beneficial than a standard 2D mammogram. The research found that DBT did offer benefits for people with dense breasts and a high risk of breast cancer. While most people may...
CANCER
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Non-Invasive

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Non-invasive (non-in-VAY-siv) What it means: Not going inside or not spreading. Where it comes from: From Latin, non = not and invādere, "to invade with hostile intent" Where you might see or hear...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Verywell Health

What We Know About BA.2.75

While BA.5 continues to dominate the U.S. COVID-19 cases, health officials are keeping an eye on another Omicron subvariant, called BA.2.75. Some Twitter users and media reports have unofficially called BA.2.75 “Centaurus” after a Twitter user dubbed it as such. BA.2.75 was first detected in India in May....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
OREGON STATE
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy