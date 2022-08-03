ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Perkins appeals order disqualifying him from mayor's race

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texarkana churches partner to help families prepare for back-to-school

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana area churches are helping to kick off the new school year by giving away supplies to families who are struggling to make ends meet. The mission of the Hillier Health Fair is to help the community meet their back-to-school and health needs for the upcoming school year.
TEXARKANA, AR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officer-involved crash on Broadway Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. - A police officer and four others are in the hospital after a car accident that happened Saturday evening. The accident happened at 3:39 p.m. in the 5200 block of Broadway Avenue in the Broadway and Henry intersection. According to police, a Shreveport Police Dept. officer was traveling...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy