WIBW
Man arrested after firing gun while intoxicated in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after firing a gun while he was intoxicated in Aggieville on Friday evening. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested on Friday evening, July 5, after firing a weapon while intoxicated in Aggieville.
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
WIBW
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
WIBW
Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
1350kman.com
Iacobellis attorneys withdraw, status hearing with new attorney scheduled Aug. 15
A former Manhattan restaurant owner facing more than two dozen charges of sex crimes had his sentencing delayed after his lawyers motioned to withdraw as counsel Friday. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were minors at the time. Iacobellis, the longtime owner of Bob’s Diner on 3rd Street, was arrested just over three years ago in August of 2019 and was set to be sentenced on a plea deal Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has died, one man is recovering in a Topeka hospital and another man is behind bars after all three were treated for stab wounds following an incident in Junction City early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Junction...
WIBW
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
Riley County Arrest Report August 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOSIAH DANIEL HARRIS, 21, Manhattan, Criminal Deprivation of property; Bond $2,000. ELIZABETH ASHLEY PARKER, 36, Manhattan, Failure to Appear; Bond $1,500. TIMOTHY EARL...
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman injured in Thursday rollover crash
A Manhattan woman was injured after rolling her vehicle in the 1900 block of Hayes Drive. According to the Riley County Police Department, 30-year-old Lyndsay Jones was northbound shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say her vehicle drifted to the left, hit a curb and struck a tree, causing it to overturn in the front yard of a house.
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
