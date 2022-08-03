Evansville's historic Bosse Field could play host to future MLB game

Read on www.wevv.com
Major League Baseball could be coming to Bosse Field
Major League Baseball could be coming to Bosse Field as early as 2024. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Evansville Otters Owner Bill Bussing are working to bring Major League Baseball to Bosse Field.
Former NBA staffer has Brescia basketball primed for strong second year
In Owensboro, Kentucky, Brescia University is slowly building back its basketball program, thanks to the help of Sarah Gayler, a former staff member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Last September, Brescia made history by naming Sarah Gayler as their head coach and becoming the first NAIA school to ever hire a female to serve as a men's head basketball coach.
44Blitz Preview: Daviess County Panthers
2021 was a banner year for the Daviess County Panthers, as they scaled new heights with a veteran squad. 2022 will test the program's grip with a new pack of Cats. "Everywhere on the field we were really talented and I never went to a game thinking that we were gonna we were gonna lose," says Daviess County senior tight end Cole Burch.
44Blitz: Owensboro Catholic Aces aim high in 2022
As the old saying goes, "What starts out sinking seldom stays afloat." However, such was not the case with Owensboro Catholic last year, as the Aces turned their early season scars into late season stars, making it deep into the Kentucky playoffs. Early season injuries, not the least of which...
Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed
Someone, somewhere in the Evansville area is going to lose over $108,000 if they don't let the Hadi Shrine Temple know they're holding on to the winning ticket from this summer's annual half pot drawing by next Thursday. The drawing took place back on July 11th, and according to the...
Korn Ferry Tour Championship tickets on sale
Tickets for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh are on sale. Tickets for the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh are officially on sale.
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of the Evansville South Baseball League is facing charges after police say they discovered money had been stolen from the league. The Evansville Police Department says Eric Cooper was arrested on Friday. According to an affidavit, detectives got the transaction history for two different...
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
Two popular Tristate German festivals underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
Tree limb drop-off site established for Evansville residents after storm
City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have set up a tree limb drop-off site for local residents cleaning up from the recent storms in the area. The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the designated drop-off site is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The parks departments says that the...
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
Indiana National Guard members heading to Iraq
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Indiana National Guard are deploying to Iraq to defend coalition security forces. 300 soldiers from Evansville’s 163rd Field Artillery Battalion will be assisting in these efforts. This is the first time the National Guard has been deployed since 2008, which provides a...
Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds
Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
