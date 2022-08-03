ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville's historic Bosse Field could play host to future MLB game

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
#Bosse Field#Major League Baseball#Evansville Otters
