EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal

Beyoncé has replaced the ableist slur from her song “Heated”, after she received backlash from fans who found the lyrics “offensive”.While the album was well received upon its release last week, the singer was met with criticism for the use of an offensive term as an outro to the track.Shortly after, on Monday (1 August), Beyoncé confirmed that the word would be removed from her album Renaissance.On the track, the lyrics read: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”The term in question, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US,...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO