EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal

Read on www.guitarworld.com
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Guitar World Magazine
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal teases new solo instrumental album for 2023 – “I’m slowly getting there”
And if the former Guns N' Roses guitarist gets there, it will be his first solo instrumental album in 27 years. Ron Thal (AKA ‘Bumblefoot’) has revealed that he hopes to release a new solo instrumental album next year – and also that he’s open to a third album with super group, Sons of Apollo.
Guitar World Magazine
Demand for female and non-binary artists' signature guitars outstripping supply, says Reverb
According to the online gear retailer, such models have a higher sell-through rate compared to any other signature six-string currently on the site. Online gear retailer Reverb has revealed that the supply of signature guitars of female and non-binary artists is insufficient to keep up with high levels of consumer demand.
Kerrang
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Slipknot dial back the tempo on Yen, the brooding third single from their upcoming album, The End, So Far
Yen finds the Iowa metal juggernaut in less frenzied, more expansive form than on previous singles The Chapeltown Rag and The Dying Song (Time to Sing) Slipknot have released Yen, the third single from their highly anticipated seventh studio album, The End, So Far. While the album’s first two singles...
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Complex
Beyoncé Shares Message Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release, Calls It ‘Three-Act Project’
Ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a message for fans in which she describes her latest as a “three-act project.”. Bey reflects in the note on the three-year creative process that saw her work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a “time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.” Her Lemonade follow-up has been referred to as “Act I” since its reveal, although information about further acts is still unknown, including whether all three fall under the Renaissance title or have individual names.
Beyoncé reveals replacement lyrics for ableist slur on Renaissance track
Beyoncé has replaced the ableist slur from her song “Heated”, after she received backlash from fans who found the lyrics “offensive”.While the album was well received upon its release last week, the singer was met with criticism for the use of an offensive term as an outro to the track.Shortly after, on Monday (1 August), Beyoncé confirmed that the word would be removed from her album Renaissance.On the track, the lyrics read: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”The term in question, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp accused of stealing lyrics from a 1960s spoken word poem
Select lines from Sad Motherf**kin' Parade – from the pair's recent collaborative album 18 – mirror those of a poem recited by an incarcerated man in the '60s known as Slim Wilson. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have been accused of stealing lines from a former prisoner’s poetry...
NME
Choi Yena brings out her gamer side in new music video for ‘Smartphone’
Former IZ*ONE member and soloist Choi Yena has released the music video for ‘Smartphone’, the title track of her sophomore mini-album of the same name. In the vibrant visual, Choi is a gamer who guides an avatar of herself through a playground filled with whimsical mascots, eventually stopping at a shooting game inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise.
Guitar World Magazine
Boss RE-2 Space Echo review
On almost every front, the RE-2 has knocked it out of the park. It sounds good, it looks good, and it’s fun to use. There’s been speculation about a compact Space Echo emulation for years, ever since a photoshop mockup went viral on pedal forums. Boss, with their ear to the ground, couldn’t have failed to notice.
Tusmørke return with brand new song for younger listeners, Den nye tida
Norwegian psychedelic prog folk rockers Tusmørke will release new album Intetnett in October
27 Popular TV Shows That Went So Downhill, People Quit Midway Through
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Guitar World Magazine
Rory Gallagher's legendary Deuce album set for 50th anniversary remaster, deluxe reissue
The box set edition of the hugely influential LP will feature more than two dozen previously unreleased alternate takes and recordings from multiple live radio sessions. The recent 50th anniversary of blues guitar legend Rory Gallagher's second solo album, Deuce, is set to be celebrated with a massive reissue of the record.
Billboard
Picking The Right Distributor: 7 Tips For Indie Artists
So, your single or album has been mixed and mastered. It’s time to figure out who will distribute your music — digitally, as a physical product or both. But with dozens of options available, it can be difficult to know which service is the right fit. Billboard spoke with managers working with independent talents to determine some of the most important factors to consider when establishing a relationship with a distributor.
Comments / 0