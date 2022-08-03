In Focus 8/3/22: USD 383, Manhattan Fire Department, Downtown Manhattan INC.

Read on 1350kman.com
Junction City not on board to commit up to $3 million to Geary Community Hospital
The City of Junction City again did not commit to a funding request to support Geary Community Hospital through the end of the year. City Commissioners Tuesday heard from GCH Board Chair Theresa Bramlage, asking Junction City officials to commit up to $3 million in funds to help the hospital cover necessary capital improvements and offer GCH a safety net should the organization experience a revenue shortfall through the end of 2022.
Manhattan woman injured in Thursday rollover crash
A Manhattan woman was injured after rolling her vehicle in the 1900 block of Hayes Drive. According to the Riley County Police Department, 30-year-old Lyndsay Jones was northbound shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say her vehicle drifted to the left, hit a curb and struck a tree, causing it to overturn in the front yard of a house.
Deputy City Manager provides clarity on Parks & Rec financial challenges
Members of the Manhattan Parks & Recreation Advisory Board were painted a grim picture of the financial challenges hampering the city’s parks & recreation department. Monday marked the board’s first public meeting since the July 18 special session held at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters. Deputy City Manager...
RCPD Report: 8/4/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 500 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan on August 4, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. A 42-year-old female was listed as the victim when it was reported a 41-year-old male suspect hit her in the face with a baseball bat. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. Nicholas Mainville, 41, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery and is being held in lieu of bond..
Iacobellis attorneys withdraw, status hearing with new attorney scheduled Aug. 15
A former Manhattan restaurant owner facing more than two dozen charges of sex crimes had his sentencing delayed after his lawyers motioned to withdraw as counsel Friday. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were minors at the time. Iacobellis, the longtime owner of Bob’s Diner on 3rd Street, was arrested just over three years ago in August of 2019 and was set to be sentenced on a plea deal Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Riley County reports seven hospitalized as COVID infections remain high
Riley County remains in the HIGH incidence category for new COVID infections. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 112 new cases were recorded the final week of July (23rd through the 29th). The Incidence Rate is 151, which remains above the 100 cases per 100,000 people threshold that KDHE uses for its metrics. Ascension Via Christi had seven patients in the hospital Wednesday, including two being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.
USD 383 addresses shift away from using “Indians” on athletic uniforms
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board spent some time Wednesday getting some clarity as to why the district has moved away from using “Indians” in some of its branding on athletic uniforms. The issue was brought up by Board President Curt Herrman, at the request of board member Brandy Santos....
Junction City man charged in fatal stabbing incident
One person is in custody following a stabbing incident that left one person dead and injured another. Junction City Police say 21-year-old Jalen Thomas is jailed on suspicion of 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault. At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. Officers located a male adult victim suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for further treatment.
RCPD searching for robbery suspect who reportedly shot at two individuals
The Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a July 28 aggravated robbery in Manhattan. Police say they’re looking for 18-year-old Malachi Fielder, who along with 15-year-Terriundis Toliver, reportedly robbed a 17-year-old male victim at gunpoint and then shot at him and a 45-year-old female victim as the pair followed the suspects driving away from the scene. A previous police report determined the incident occurred at the Holiday Inn parking lot. Fielder is accused of taking the 17-year-old’s cell phone.
K-State Earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – For the fourth time in the seven-year history of the program, K-State soccer garnered the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for its performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year. United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school...
Transcript of Head Coach Jerome Tang’s Summer Media Availability
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) — First-year head coach Jerome Tang met with the media via Zoom on Thursday afternoon (August 4) to brief them on the progress of the team after summer workouts concluded earlier today. The squad will now break for two weeks before returning for the start of the summer session on August 22.
