ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

LA lifestyle brand Parachute opening first Houston brick-and-mortar in Rice Village

By George Wiebe
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land

R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hand & Stone Spa opens new franchise location in Spring

On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. The location is locally owned by Larry Salguero and is one of more than 500 spas across the U.S. and Canada. Hand & Stone specializes in massage, including deep-tissue and Swedish, as well as facials and body hair removal. 346-386-6565. www.handandstonespring.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

20 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Saltgrass Steak House is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, offering portions of its proceeds to Houston Food Bank. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Business
City
Rice, TX
Community Impact Houston

Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening

Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Animal food and amenities chain Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14. Located at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, the store held a limited opening in July. The retailer provides pet care to dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Services include grooming, an animal pharmacy, periodic adoptions and other resources to help pet owners. 832-699-5335. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

74 eateries in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse is one of the many restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. (Courtesy Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

DATA: See how Lake Houston-area real estate activity compares year over year

Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Lake Houston-area homes were also staying on the market for less time over the past year than they did the year prior, and the median home sales price increased across all seven ZIP codes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy

Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifestyle Brand#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#2414 University Blvd
Community Impact Houston

Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrates first year of business in Magnolia

Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July. (Courtesy Woodland Lane Ceramics) Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July at 333218 Sweetgum Lane, Magnolia, on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. The studio offers ceramics classes and open studios with both daytime and evening classes as well as one-time throwing sessions. 936-900-4657. www.woodlandlaneceramics.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Houston

5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
Community Impact Houston

New retailers coming soon to Houston Premium Outlets

Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers at 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress. Miss A, which offers beauty products for $1, is now open next to Old Navy and Journey’s. www.shopmissa.com.
Community Impact Houston

Minuti Coffee coming soon to Cinco Ranch

Coffee from Minuti Coffee comes from an Italian blend. (Courtesy Minuti Coffee) Minuti Coffee is opening a new location late September at 7115 Katy-Gaston Road, Bldg. B, Richmond. Minuti Coffee sells Italian coffee as a cold brew and espresso. It also serves tea, smoothies with seasonal fruits and hot chocolate....
CINCO RANCH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners

Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Twisted T Farm Store opens in Willis

Twisted T Farm grows mineral densified produce, according to co-owner Patrick Turo. (Courtesy Twisted T Farm) Twisted T Farm Store opened July 30. Located at 8181 County Line Road, Willis, the organic farm offers produce that is mineral densified as well as local vendors that operate out of the farm store. According to co-owner Patrick Turo, the produce is seasonal, and the current stock includes cucumbers, okra and eggplants. 281-799-1539. www.facebook.com/twistedtfarmtx.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy