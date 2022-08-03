LA lifestyle brand Parachute opening first Houston brick-and-mortar in Rice Village

Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Nonprofit Family Houston relocates to smaller office amid transition to hybrid work structure
A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new work structure that includes a smaller office footprint. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new...
R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land
R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
Hand & Stone Spa opens new franchise location in Spring
On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. The location is locally owned by Larry Salguero and is one of more than 500 spas across the U.S. and Canada. Hand & Stone specializes in massage, including deep-tissue and Swedish, as well as facials and body hair removal. 346-386-6565. www.handandstonespring.com.
20 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Saltgrass Steak House is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, offering portions of its proceeds to Houston Food Bank. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening
Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Animal food and amenities chain Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14. Located at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, the store held a limited opening in July. The retailer provides pet care to dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Services include grooming, an animal pharmacy, periodic adoptions and other resources to help pet owners. 832-699-5335. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
74 eateries in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse is one of the many restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. (Courtesy Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
DATA: See how Lake Houston-area real estate activity compares year over year
Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Lake Houston-area homes were also staying on the market for less time over the past year than they did the year prior, and the median home sales price increased across all seven ZIP codes.
Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy
Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
Dallas-based chain Zalat Pizza to open near the Texas Medical Center
Zalat Pizza is opening its sixth Houston-area location Aug. 9, west of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza, a Dallas-based chain restaurant, is opening Aug. 9 west of the Texas Medical Center at 2303 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. The pizzeria features in-house, from-scratch recipes with its own...
Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery in Spring to close, launch new concept
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's owners Caroline and Chad Cobell will close their business to launch a new concept, Kingfisher & Crow, Gourmet & Gluten Free. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) On Aug. 27, Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery will close, owners Caroline and Chad Cobell announced July 31....
Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrates first year of business in Magnolia
Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July. (Courtesy Woodland Lane Ceramics) Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July at 333218 Sweetgum Lane, Magnolia, on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. The studio offers ceramics classes and open studios with both daytime and evening classes as well as one-time throwing sessions. 936-900-4657. www.woodlandlaneceramics.com.
Aegis Aerospace, Intuitive Machines enter contract to deliver payload to moon
(Jake Magee/Community Impact Newspaper) In June, two Clear Lake aerospace companies—Aegis Aerospace at 18050 Saturn Lane, Ste. 300, Houston, and Intuitive Machines at 3700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston—announced they have entered the first Texas-based business-to-business contract to deliver a commercial science payload to the moon. Under the contract,...
Revival Market closes its doors, makes way for new concept in the Heights
Revival Market shut its doors July 31, but the space will soon be home to a new concept. (Courtesy Sprouthouse Agency) Agricole Hospitality’s Revival Market, a craft butcher shop and cafe, located at 550 Heights Blvd., Houston, closed its doors permanently July 31. According to a press release from...
5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia
Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
New retailers coming soon to Houston Premium Outlets
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers at 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress. Miss A, which offers beauty products for $1, is now open next to Old Navy and Journey’s. www.shopmissa.com.
How to donate to, get help from back-to-school events in Rice Village, Gulfton, Sharpstown Aug. 5-7
A new school year will kick off later in August, and there are several back-to-school drives and donation opportunities taking place over the Aug. 5-7 weekend, including in Rice Village, and in the Gulfton and Sharpstown areas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new school year will kick off later in August,...
Minuti Coffee coming soon to Cinco Ranch
Coffee from Minuti Coffee comes from an Italian blend. (Courtesy Minuti Coffee) Minuti Coffee is opening a new location late September at 7115 Katy-Gaston Road, Bldg. B, Richmond. Minuti Coffee sells Italian coffee as a cold brew and espresso. It also serves tea, smoothies with seasonal fruits and hot chocolate....
Mahesh's Kitchen set to celebrate 1-year anniversary in Sugar Land
Indian restaurant Mahesh's Kitchen will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. (Courtesy Kirsten Gilliam/Mahesh's Kitchen) Mahesh’s Kitchen, an upscale Indian restaurant offering a variety of authentic cuisine, will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. The Indian restaurant will hit its one-year anniversary Sept. 10 at its location...
Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners
Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
Twisted T Farm Store opens in Willis
Twisted T Farm grows mineral densified produce, according to co-owner Patrick Turo. (Courtesy Twisted T Farm) Twisted T Farm Store opened July 30. Located at 8181 County Line Road, Willis, the organic farm offers produce that is mineral densified as well as local vendors that operate out of the farm store. According to co-owner Patrick Turo, the produce is seasonal, and the current stock includes cucumbers, okra and eggplants. 281-799-1539. www.facebook.com/twistedtfarmtx.
