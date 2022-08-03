Barbershop singers find harmony at Loyola University during music conference

MTV: A special presentation of "I Want My TV" charts the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation: MTV. The show weaves together a look at what the MTV generation grew up on, the songs and videos with tribute artists performing the music of of Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Kate Bush Blondie, Boy George, Madonna and more. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27. All shows at $8 p.m., with tickets from $32 to $45, at 767 Robert Blvd. in Slidell.

