Barbershop singers find harmony at Loyola University during music conference

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
American Spiritual Ensemble brings vocal works to New Orleans performance
The preservation and tradition of the American Negro spiritual will ring through Temple Sinai when the American Spiritual Ensemble is presented by the New Orleans Opera Association. The 90-minute free concert with reservations will be Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at 6227 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Reservations can be...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NOLA.com
White linen outside, most other summer events in the cool indoors
MTV: A special presentation of "I Want My TV" charts the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation: MTV. The show weaves together a look at what the MTV generation grew up on, the songs and videos with tribute artists performing the music of of Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Kate Bush Blondie, Boy George, Madonna and more. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27. All shows at $8 p.m., with tickets from $32 to $45, at 767 Robert Blvd. in Slidell.
NOLA.com
Sign up for free dance classes for children and teens through New Orleans Ballet Association
Tuition-free, after-school dance classes for children and teens will be offered through the New Orleans Ballet Association, with registration starting Aug. 15 online and in person Aug. 22 at several sites around the metro area. Through the local group's Center for Dance and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, classes...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
NOLA.com
Where can you play pickleball in the New Orleans area? Here are some options.
Pickleball seems to gather more interest with each year, and plenty of people in the New Orleans area have picked up the sport in recent years. As more people get involved, the number of locations in the area that feature pickleball courts is increasing every year. USA Pickleball provides a...
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
NOLA.com
Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running
Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
NOLA.com
Regis Prograis hoping to fight Jose Zepada in New Orleans or WBC super lightweight championship
For years, Regis Prograis has talked about his desire to headline a major world title fight to his native New Orleans. And now, it might actually happen. Prograis moved into a spot against Jose Zepada for the vacant WBC super lightweight championship this week, and Prograis’ promoter is saying it would “be my dream to bring the fight to Regis’ hometown” to create “an ideal situation.”
NOLA.com
Tulane University ends routine COVID-19 testing without symptoms
Tulane University is ending its routine free testing of students for COVID-19 after two years of pandemic surveillance. The university said its vaccination and booster rates have strengthened students, faculty and staff to the point that it no longer needs to test students who don't show signs of coronavirus infection. Tulane said it will continue testing faculty, students and staff who:
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
NOLA.com
Test your skills at the adult spelling bee at the Jefferson Parish Library
It's back. That's b-a-c-k. The Jefferson Parish Library will hold its seventh annual spelling bee for adults at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Adults 18 and older can participate in the free spelling bee, whose purpose is to promote good...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Boosters beat New Brunswick to advance in AAABA national tournament
The New Orleans Boosters defeated New Brunswick 11-6 Thursday to advance to the semifinal round of the AAABA national tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The Boosters took an early 2-0 lead on Bryan Broussard's two-run double in the second inning. New Brunswick cut the lead in half with a solo homer...
NOLA.com
As classes resume, area teachers talk about maskless classes. Spoiler: No one misses them.
When students, faculty and staff begin a new academic year this month, they will arrive with no COVID-19 mandates for the first time in over two years. Metairie teacher Kim Bourgeois can sum up how she feels about that in just one word: “ecstatic.”. “I am ecstatic to be...
NOLA.com
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
NOLA.com
Madisonville artist's paintings were an eerie premonition of the war in Ukraine
Artist Alexander Stolin still has a pretty strong eastern European accent, although he’s spent the past 30 years living on the north shore. Back in 1992, when he was 29, he emigrated from Ukraine, where he was born. It would be easy to interpret his solo exhibit at Jonathan...
NOLA.com
Pearl River's Kalawsia Burt headed to Fort Scott Community College
Pearl River's Kalawsia Burt signed with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas on Aug. 3. As a senior, Burt averaged a double double with 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.6 steals per game. She finished her Pearl River career with 1,376 points as a four-year player. "Today means a lot to me to know that I have a great support system behind me," Burt said. "My hard work paid off from freshman year to this very moment. Today proved any goals you set, can be accomplished. I'm excited to further my education and strive towards my career at Fort Scott Community College."
