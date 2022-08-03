9am Mornings: Georgia trivia for National Georgia Day

Read on www.wfxg.com
The heat is on in Georgia as the election nears closer and extreme temps test residents
We look at the short eternity until Georgia’s high-profile election, and how the state’s gun laws reportedly caused the cancellation of one of the city’s most popular music festivals. And we continue our look at how extreme heat is impacting Georgia, including if Atlanta needs a Chief Heat officer.
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
In Georgia's film industry, it's money over politics
DORAVILLE, Ga. — California’s high-profile effort to pull filmmakers out of Georgia won’t be easy. Economists say Georgia’s tax incentives for filmmakers remain the most generous in the country – even if Hollywood doesn’t like Georgia’s politics. A studio expansion project in Doraville...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
First female pilot earns wings in Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division
ATLANTA — The skies of Georgia will now be graced by the first female pilot in the history of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
California governor calls on film industry to leave Georgia in response to heartbeat abortion law
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s film industry is a huge revenue generator for the state. However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is encouraging film industry leaders to take a second look at what California can offer them, despite the ramifications that decision could have on local businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness after criminalization bill stalled
A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate Study Committee on...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
California governor targets Georgia film industry
DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he’s offering incentives to TV and film executives who pull their productions out of Georgia and other “anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”. In an ad in Variety magazine, Newsom tells the film industry, “We share your values....
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interuption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, August 6 through Friday, August 12. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations
Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
