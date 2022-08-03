ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?

By Ryan Kramer
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kissfm969.com

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Vacant home in north Amarillo catches fire early Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo fire crews battled a house fire in north Amarillo early Friday morning. Officials say they were called near NW 11th and Washington at 5:28 a.m. Six minutes later, the first firefighter arrived on scene to find fire showing in a vacant home. Nobody was...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Investigating Two Robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East

Amarillo Police are currently investigating two armed robberies that took place on Amarillo Boulevard East on Tuesday. According to APD, the first report of a robbery came in around 10:16am, when the caller at a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East told police that the suspect had entered the business and pulled a gun on the employees. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as being a black male, wearing all black clothing, and a black bandana on his face.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Fraud#The Texas Insurance#Google Maps
kgncnewsnow.com

APD Looking For Missing Person

Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for 88-year-old Albert Willis Baker. Albert was leaving his residence in the 7500 block of Duling Lane Tuesday evening at 9:30 and was last seen at 5:30 AM on Canyon Drive. He was driving a red 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck and...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gambling
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy