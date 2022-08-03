Leonard Fournette gifts Tom Brady with GOAT-themed cake for 45th birthday

Tom Brady turns 45 on Wednesday and received an epic early birthday present from his running back Leonard Fournette.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fournette posted a picture on Twitter with a cake he brought for the seven-time Super Bowl champ. The cake depicted a lifesized goat head, referencing Brady’s monicker as the “G.O.A.T,” which of course means Greatest of All Time. On the side of the cake, it read "Happy 100th Birthday," a joke referring to Brady being the oldest active player in the NFL.

“Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady,” Fournette wrote in his caption.

Fournette and Brady both joined the Buccaneers in 2020, winning a Super Bowl that season -- marking the Pro Bowl RB's first ring and Brady's seventh.

The Bucs are looking to reach the Super Bowl again with Fournette on a new three-year deal he signed this offseason. However, his quarterback had an even more interesting offseason, retiring from the NFL before he shortly returned to the league in March. He also has a multi-million dollar deal with FOX once he does decide to retire for good.

