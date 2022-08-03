ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Video: Boom truck collapses at construction site in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A boom truck collapsed at a construction site in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

Department of Buildings inspectors responded to 840 Fifth Ave. in Brooklyn for report of a boom truck delivery vehicle tipping over and damaging a building.

Officials say the truck was in the process of unloading a trailer of building materials at the site when it tipped over onto its side. The boom struck the neighboring building at 467 36th St. as well as the tractor of the delivery truck.

No injuries have been reported, according to the DOB.

The DOB is currently working with contractors on a plan to safely remove the knuckle boom truck from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

