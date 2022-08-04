Orange County: Polio found in county’s wastewater

The Orange County Department of Health says the polio virus has been identified in the county's wastewater.

In a post on Facebook, officials say the state Health Department collected the samples in June and July at two different locations.

The positive specimens were identified in processing facilities serving Middletown and Harriman.

Officials say there have been no confirmed cases of polio among residents, but it's clear with this discovery that the virus is circulating in Orange County. It comes after the nation's first case in nearly a decade was confirmed in Rockland County last month. That person was unvaccinated, and is now paralyzed.

People who are not vaccinated run the risk of infection.

The state Department of Health says the CDC is testing more samples now.

Officials urge residents to ask your health care provider if you are up to date on your polio vaccination.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,000 people have gotten their shot in Rockland County.

