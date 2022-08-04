ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County: Polio found in county’s wastewater

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Orange County Department of Health says the polio virus has been identified in the county's wastewater.

In a post on Facebook, officials say the state Health Department collected the samples in June and July at two different locations.

The positive specimens were identified in processing facilities serving Middletown and Harriman.

Officials say there have been no confirmed cases of polio among residents, but it's clear with this discovery that the virus is circulating in Orange County. It comes after the nation's first case in nearly a decade was confirmed in Rockland County last month. That person was unvaccinated, and is now paralyzed.

People who are not vaccinated run the risk of infection.

The state Department of Health says the CDC is testing more samples now.

Officials urge residents to ask your health care provider if you are up to date on your polio vaccination.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,000 people have gotten their shot in Rockland County.

For more information, click here.

Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site

GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
sullivanny.us

Lake Superior Beach Temporarily Closed

Bethel, NY – Due to an unhealthy algae bloom, Sullivan County has temporarily suspended swimming and paddleboat rentals at Lake Superior State Park in Bethel. “Cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, has increased to potentially harmful levels at Lake Superior’s beach, due in large part to the ongoing hot weather,” Parks, Recreation and Beautification Director Brian Scardefield explained. “People and animals who come in contact with the algae may develop irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract – or nausea, diarrhea and vomiting if they swallow any of it.”
BETHEL, NY
