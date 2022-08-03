The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Read on localprofile.com
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright Has Died at 70
Chris Bright oversaw Bright Realty and Bright Industries, a company founded by his father more than 60 years ago. Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty and Bright Industries, died on July 11 in Plano at the age of 70. Bright oversaw Bright Realty, as well as its parent company, Bright...
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
These North Texas shopping centers are hosting back-to-school denim drives to help teachers, community
It's back-to-school season and North Texas is celebrating. Throughout the month of August, the community will be hosting tons of events to help students, teachers and the community.
Country Life Meets City Convenience in This DFW Home
Just east of Rockwall and moments away from the magic of Downtown Dallas, McLendon-Chisolm is a true up-and-coming community in DFW. Here, beautiful sunsets, sweeping views, and open spaces define a higher standard of living. Within this growing community, homes enjoy both incredible country backdrops and bigger lots. For this...
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
Dallas’ The Salty Donut: Where you can get ‘a really freakin good donut’
Who doesn't love coffee and donuts? This iconic breakfast pairing has been fueling America for years and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
365traveler.com
29 AWESOME & FREE THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS, TEXAS
The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. As such, it’s not surprising that there are many free things to do in Dallas. From diving into the city’s vibrant art scene to catching one of Texas’ beautiful sunsets, Dallas has it all – and yes, everything on this list is free!
A Modern Take On A Classic Craftsman
Down the road from one of Dallas’s premier hot spots for shopping and dining, Vickery Place offers scenic streets and a tight-knit community. Here, a postcard-worthy midcentury Americana vibe meets all the excitement of Lower Greenville. Within this one-of-a-kind community, a classic Craftsman just flew off the market and it truly caught our eye.
starlocalmedia.com
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
Norman Alston: What Happens Next For Marquita Court Says a Lot About Dallas
Karen Eubank: When I heard about the roof collapse at Marquita Court, a wave of dread washed over me. I rang CandysDirt.com photographer Mimi Perez, and we met at the corner of Matilda and Marquita on Tuesday to see the damage. We were worried, but determining whether or not a damaged historic building can be repaired is not in our wheelhouse.
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August
In the words of the great Harry Styles, "Watermelon sugar high!" It's watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
