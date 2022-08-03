ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Voices: I was on the board at BT and Barclays – Conservatives must take the climate crisis seriously

By Ian Cheshire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028Qqy_0h3NrQZs00

As Conservative Party candidates receive their ballot papers for the final leadership vote, the ongoing leadership our government and innovative British companies are displaying in the fight against the climate crisis is one of the best examples of Global Britain .

The Glasgow Climate Pact, negotiated through months of wrangling with hundreds of other countries and agreed at the Cop26 climate summit, was a triumph of British diplomacy. The UK government, which passed a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050 into law, deserves its reputation as a global climate leader.

Just eight months later, while the UK still holds the chair of the UN’s Cop climate process, it is essential that candidates who aspire to lead the Conservative Party and our country commit to uphold that climate leadership at home and on the global stage.

Green policies may seem like fair game when promising to cut red tape. Yet the reality is this agenda couldn’t be more important for addressing the greatest challenges our country faces. Millions of families are justifiably concerned about how they will afford to heat their homes this winter. That’s why the UK needs leadership that will work with business to realise the incredible benefits and opportunities of climate action.

A household of four would see its annual energy bill reduced by £2,500 through a more rapid switch to clean energy, according to recent research from We Mean Business Coalition. This is a moment when the UK can become a global leader in key industries like clean tech, sustainability services, and show other countries how beneficial this switch can be.

Over 280,000 UK jobs would also be created by an accelerated switch to clean energy on the road to net zero.

I am pleased to see that both candidates remaining in the race for the Conservative leadership have publicly committed to the UK’s net zero by 2050 target. Yet targets alone are not enough. A UK government fully committed to climate leadership could create the policy environment and investments to unleash the incredible potential of British business.

From my time as lead non-executive director for the British government , I know how quickly and effectively the state can deliver, when there is clear direction from the top. I therefore urge those who aspire to lead our government and country to be courageous, to understand the very real threat of the climate crisis to human society – evidenced by the unprecedented heatwaves we saw recently – and to act in the public interest.

I also know from conversations with business leaders how companies are already taking the decisions and making investments to deliver on their own science-based net zero targets. Hundreds of British companies are working to cut their emissions in half by 2030, but they need government help to make these commitments a reality.

That is why business groups, working with Cambridge University’s UK Corporate Leaders Group have urged that “the next prime minister must centre climate policy and continue delivery of net zero and regenerating the UK’s nature”.

Business leaders are pragmatic and want stability and consistent policies. This allows them to increase their own investments at the pace required and avoid the risk of stranded assets or rising costs.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Delivering supportive policy measures will bring down the cost of clean technology, enabling businesses to capitalise on growing global markets. For the British economy, this will not only generate new jobs but also increase UK exports because we can gain competitive advantage in these industries.

It will also help with the critical levelling up agenda to disperse growth across the country, increase investment coming into the UK and improve air quality and therefore public health as a result of the move away from fossil fuels.

Put climate action at the heart of government decisions in order to tackle the energy and cost of living crises. Continue our global leadership and support UK business to deliver a safer and cleaner future for the economy, for our communities and for our children and grandchildren.

Sir Ian Cheshire is chair of Channel 4; Spire Healthcare Group; Menhaden Capital, and a non-executive director at BT. He is also the chair of the corporate climate group, We Mean Business Coalition. He was previously CEO of Kingfisher plc; chair of Barclays Bank UK, and the non-executive chair of Debenhams

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Steve Barclay: Government in ‘real sprint’ to avoid NHS winter crisis

A “real sprint” will be needed before winter to protect the NHS from the combined threats of seasonal flu, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, the Health Secretary has said.Steve Barclay warned hospitals face “very serious challenges” ahead of an expected influx of patients and the health system cannot afford for the Government to drag its heels on the issue.Mr Barclay told The Telegraph: “We have very real challenges coming down the track in the autumn and winter, and as far as I’m concerned there needs to be a real sprint within Whitehall, and particularly in the Department of Health, to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese general says military exercises around Taiwan mean they can ‘strike whenever we want’

A Chinese major general said on state television that military live-fire exercises are “surrounding the whole island” of Taiwan so they can “strike whenever we want, however, we want.”“We are calm and not impetuous, but we will defend our sovereignty and democracy,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said in response to the drills.The military exercises, which commenced on Thursday (4 August), have been condemned by Japan’s prime minsiter Fumio Kishida as being a threat to regional security.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#United Nations#Economy#Climate#Uk#Bt#British#Un#The Conservative Party
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
The Independent

Electricity theft at record levels amid cost-of-living crisis

People stole electricity on a record number of occasions across England and Wales last year, figures show.Electricity theft – which can be carried out by tampering with a line or bypassing a meter – has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.Though already an increasing problem, the National Energy Action (NEA) campaign group said it is “horrifying” that more people could be turning to the illegal practice to keep their lights on amid a growing energy crisis.Home Office figures show police forces across England and Wales received 3,600 reports of “dishonest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gordon Brown: Tory leadership candidates need to think again on Scotland

Former prime minister Gordon Brown urged Conservative leadership candidates to “think again” on telling Scotland to “get lost”.His comments came after Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss said she would “ignore” Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.Speaking at leadership hustings in Exeter, Devon, the Foreign Secretary called Ms Sturgeon an “attention seeker”, as she refused calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.Ms Truss is currently the frontrunner in the leadership race, which would see her replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.But Mr Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, said Ms Truss’s approach was “ridiculous” if she wanted the British...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Thousands of infected blood victims to receive £100,000 compensation ‘as soon as possible’

Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will receive £100,000 interim payments in compensation “as soon as possible”, the government is to announce.The Infected Blood Inquiry was established to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims from what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, during which about 2,400 people died.Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry, last month called for the compensation to be paid “without...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson allies accuse MPs investigating him of conducting a ‘witch hunt’

Tory allies of Boris Johnson have accused a committee of MPs investigating whether he misled Parliament of conducting a “vengeful and vindictive” “witch hunt”.Although he is due to leave No 10 in less than a month, the Commons Privileges Committee is going ahead with its inquiry into whether the Prime Minister committed a contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs with his partygate denials.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, on Sunday tweeted: “If this witch hunt continues, it will be the most egregious abuse of power witnessed in Westminster.“It will cast serious doubt not only on the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
MILITARY
The Independent

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. He has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The Commonwealth Games are rooted in slavery – it’s time to axe them

“The Commonwealth Games are little more than a PR exercise for Rule Britannia,” a friend of mine said during a discussion about the major sporting event.Although the games are an opportunity for talented athletes from various walks of life to showcase their abilities on a world stage, and potentially change their individual lives, I’ll admit that the concept of it sticks in my throat a bit. I love a good game as much as the next person, but it sticks in my throat because the Commonwealth, as an institution, is rooted in chattel slavery and the brutalisation of African...
SPORTS
The Independent

Record £801m in personal cash withdrawals handled by Post Office in July

Post offices handled a record £801 million in personal cash withdrawals in July, marking an increase of nearly 8% month on month.The increase could be due to people taking more staycations in the UK as well as relying on cash more to manage their budgets on a weekly or even daily basis, the Post Office suggested.In total, a record £3.32 billion in cash deposits and withdrawals was handled at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches across the UK.Personal cash deposits totalled £1.35 billion, up 2% month on month, while business cash deposits totalled £1.13 billion, up by 1.9% month on month.Britain...
ECONOMY
The Independent

American diplomat’s awkward encounter with Russia and China

An awkward moment at the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit ensued when Antony Blinken entered the room where the foreign ministers of China and Russia were seated, the three encountering each other as tensions between the countries remain at an all-time high. The US secretary of state entered the meeting room at the East Asia Summit of the ongoing Asean meetings in Phnom Penh on Friday when Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov were already seated. When Mr Wang entered before the US secretary, he patted the Russian minister on the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Truss and Sunak under pressure over plans to help households pay soaring bills

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face mounting pressure to explain how they will help households with the spiralling cost of living and the “financial timebomb” due to explode in the autumn.Their economic response to the crisis has emerged as the main battleground in the bid to be the next prime minister, with Ms Truss under fire from Mr Sunak’s allies for suggesting there would be no “handouts” and subsequently playing down the comment.The row followed the Tory leadership favourite telling the Financial Times she would “look at what more can be done” in the light of warnings from the Bank...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Around half of English councils hand out cash from £1.5bn pandemic fund

Just over half of councils in England have started making payments to Covid-hit firms from a £1.5 billion support package, almost 18 months after it was first launched.Real estate experts have said it is “too little too late” and could mean thousands of companies miss out on almost £700 million of available funding.In March 2021, the Government said that businesses affected by Covid-19 outside the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, and therefore ineligible for the pandemic business rates holiday, would not be able to appeal their payments for the property tax.However, it announced a £1.5 billion business rates relief fund...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK museum agrees to return looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

A London museum agreed Sunday to return a collection of Benin Bronzes looted in the late 19th century from what is now Nigeria as cultural institutions throughout Britain come under pressure to repatriate artifacts acquired during the colonial era.The Horniman Museum and Gardens in southeast London said that it would transfer a collection of 72 items to the Nigerian government. The decision comes after Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments formally asked for the artifacts to be returned earlier this year and following a consultation with community members, artists and schoolchildren in Nigeria and the U.K., the museum...
WORLD
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak boasts about taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns

Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak was criticised after he boasted to party supporters in Tunbridge Wells about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous areas.Footage obtained by the New Statesman shows Mr Sunak saying: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve.“We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas.”Mr Sunak is standing against Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister.Labour said Mr Sunak’s “boasting” was “scandalous.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says he would like to run Southampton Football ClubLBC caller says Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in Tory leadership contestSunak greets Tory members as party delays sending ballot papers due to security
POLITICS
The Independent

One woman’s fight’s to save peaceful Canadian paradise from destructive pipeline expansion: ‘We need those places right now’

Cara Cornell does not claim all the world feels protective and impassioned about the wetlands close to her home.But she knows that she does. When she wakes at 5am – her sleep interrupted in recent weeks by anxiety about the birds and the animals – she hears a choir of song that starts the day. Humming birds, swallows, finches, cedar waxwings and red-breasted sap suckers. There are red Douglas squirrels, several families of them by now.Cornell fears for her little part of paradise, her place in this world where she finds peace, as a result of a pipeline expansion...
AMERICAS
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy