Eastern Market fave Bert’s gets concession stand at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Read on www.metrotimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit
Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores. Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
MetroTimes
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
There’s something special about unwinding after a long day with a nice cold brew. The Michigan craft beer scene is still growing, and metro Detroit sports dozens of quality craft brewers. Many bars and restaurants in the area carry local craft beer selections on tap, so you never have...
MetroTimes
Ferndale’s Tigerlily opens in former Antihero space
A restaurant called Tigerlily is set to open in the former Antihero space in downtown Ferndale after a major overhaul under new owners Hometown Restaurant Group. The restaurant, located at 231 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tigerlily maintains the Asian influence of the izakaya-themed Antihero,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroiter's love for his city and Obama come together during festival
James Ford speaks proudly about participating in the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day. However, for Ford, the number 44, not 16, is the number that moves him to action, as Ford will demonstrate during his Obama Weekend Festival, which began Friday and will extend through Sunday. Inspired by the 44th President of...
michiganchronicle.com
Longtime Detroit Favorite Bert’s Marketplace Sets Up in Comerica Park
For more than 50 years, family-run Bert’s Entertainment Complex in Eastern Market has served incredible food and drinks, hosted live entertainment, and preserved black history in Detroit. This summer, the Bert’s team brought their mouthwatering barbeque and vibrant energy to a new location: Comerica Park. Beginning with a presence during the Detroit Tigers 20th annual Negro Leagues Weekend celebration this June, the establishment has been back for multiple homestands and will continue to serve at Comerica Park on weekends throughout the remainder of the season.
MetroTimes
Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
Mama Ravin, whose real name is Regina Lawson, has been hosting her “Herbal Walk & Talk” in partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for the past decade. The “chat and chew” stroll takes participants through Milliken State Park, stopping to identify edible herbs and learn their culinary and medicinal properties along the way. We recently attended a tour, as well as a medicinal herbs class in Hamtramck taught by Zarah Ackerwoman. This is what we saw.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
New HGTV digital series 'Freestyled' filmed in Metro Detroit changes it up
Adar Kirkham has traveled all over the world as a professional dancer and choreographer for some of the biggest names in music, but now she's channeling that globetrotting into another passion: interior design. Kirkham, who lives in Farmington Hills, is the host of a new HGTV digital series that premiered...
Detroit News
Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner
Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
deadlinedetroit.com
Nonprofit to Revive Storied Jazz Club on Detroit's West Side
A long-shuttered Detroit jazz club that hosted greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Yusef Lateef could reopen by 2025, bringing what one resident calls a "spark" to a neglected portion of the west side. The non-profit Detroit Sound Conservancy's effort to rehab the Blue Bird Inn on Tireman gets...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit
Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MetroTimes
Detroit Psychedelic Conference returns to expand your consciousness
Ayana Iyi believes that natural psychedelics like psilocybin and ayahuasca can bring people all over the world together to live harmoniously. Iyi is an organizer and founder of the Detroit Psychedelic Conference, which will take place Aug. 19-21 at Marygrove College. The weekend is packed with national and international speakers on how entheogenic plants treat anxiety, PTSD, and a variety of other conditions.
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Detroit With Waterfront Views
Detroit is known as Motor City, but it has much more than cars to offer residents and visitors. From the revitalized downtown area to the exciting casinos, the entertainment scene in Detroit is continuing to grow. Alongside the increase in activities is the growth of Detroit’s culinary scene. Particularly new...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
MetroTimes
Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit’s island park this weekend
Belle Isle is beautiful year round (well, except for the weeks spent each spring transforming it into a racetrack, but thankfully for avid park goers, those days are now over) — but even more so during the annual Belle Isle Art Fair. This year, more than 100 juried local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This place was voted the best craft store in the D
All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Comments / 1