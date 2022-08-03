ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

MG EV Roadster Teased For The First Time As Electrifying MX-5 Rival

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on insideevs.com

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
CARS
The Drive

Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report

There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
CARS
Top Speed

Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring

Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Mx 5#Roadster#Vehicles#Mg Cyberster Concept#Autocar
MotorTrend Magazine

2026 Scout by Volkswagen: Motors, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More

WHAT IT IS: A resurrection of the long-dead Scout SUV as an electric vehicle by Volkswagen, which recently acquired rights to the name. We believe it will be a new stand-alone brand and not badged as a VW. Official teasers indicate both an SUV and a pickup are being developed, and we've rendered what we think it could look like for you here.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Rivian R1X: Taking the Off-Road EV Beyond Plaid

WHAT IT IS: How does a cross between a Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Defender, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo sound to you? And what if you mix in a little bit of the Rivian R1T's special sauce? That's exactly what the upcoming Rivian R1X aims to be, and what our artist's rendering above depicts. Our Rivian sources tell us the company is hard at work building a rally-inspired performance SUV designed to be as capable as a Wrangler and Defender off-road and as quick as a Cayenne Turbo on pavement. We expect the R1X to be a slightly shorter two-row SUV than the R1S it's based on, with spy shots of a seating buck indicating it'll likely have a fastback roofline.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV

Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Here's Why Lamborghini's First EVs Will Both Be SUVs

While everyone is busy being up in arms over the prospect of the Ferrari Purosangue—the high-riding 2+2 sports vehicle Ferrari refuses to call an SUV—rival Lamborghini apparently has no problem padding out its tiny lineup with more SUV models. The current Lamborghini Urus SUV will get a sequel, but this time it'll be fully electric. That won't be Lambo's first EV, though. Instead, a second, all-new 2+2 SUV will be introduced to launch the brand's electric revolution.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lectric's New E-Bike Battery Claims Up To 45% More Range

As technology advances, electric bikes have become faster, lighter, and more capable than ever before. While e-bike speeds have, for the most part, been capped at around 28 miles per hour, per rules and regulations, manufacturers have been working hard to increase range, enabling cyclists to go further, explore more, and depend on their products as reliable, daily commuters. Such is the case with Lectric and its new battery upgrade.
BICYCLES
MotorAuthority

2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production

Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

BMW's Neue Klasse Of EVs To Debut With Compact Sedan, Sporty SUV

BMW has provided a significant update regarding its upcoming Neue Klasse (New Class) of electric vehicles that will debut in 2025. During BMW Group's Q2 2022 conference call on August 3, CEO Oliver Zipse made several comments about the Neue Klasse, chief of which was confirmation that the next-generation EV family will debut in compact sedan and sporty SUV body styles.
CARS
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Spectre Spy Photos Capture EV’s Cullinan-Like Interior

New Rolls-Royce Spectre spy shots show off the EV's interior for the first time. The photos are part of a new batch that has captured the coupe testing out in public. The interior spy shots reveal the automaker attempting to hide the dash and instrument panel. However, it can't hide everything. The vents and IP stack are visible, matching the Cullinan's layout. Things differ with the dashboard top, which has a new shape in the Spectre. The EV also features a dual-display setup that looks similar to BMW's curved screens. The Rolls should receive its own version of BMW's iDrive 8 infotainment software.
CARS
Top Speed

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme

Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford Explorer receives new look, 27-inch touchscreen in China

Ford this week unveiled a heavily updated Explorer in China. The updated mid-size SUV features new styling front and rear and a revamped interior with a landscape-oriented 27-inch touchscreen display serving as the infotainment hub. The updated front end features new headlights and a larger grille with a more rounded...
WORLD
insideevs.com

Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot Teased During Shareholder Meeting

Tesla showed a teaser photo for its humanoid robot, now known as Tesla Optimus, during its recent shareholders’ meeting, with Elon Musk announcing that the company intends to show a working prototype at the end of next month. The teaser shot shows Optimus’ robotic hands forming a heart shape and we can just about make out the intricacies of how they work.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy