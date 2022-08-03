ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act

KCRG.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcrg.com

Comments / 1

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Tactical retreat on Iowa's abortion waiting period averts strategic loss

The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood North Central States announced on August 5 that they will not pursue litigation challenging Iowa's mandatory 24-hour waiting period before all abortions. The Iowa Supreme Court allowed that 2020 law to go into effect in June, when a 5-2 majority reversed the court's abortion rights precedent and sent Planned Parenthood's case back to District Court.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Planned Parenthood, ACLU dismiss litigation on 24-hour waiting period law

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they were dismissing litigation on the ‘24-hour waiting period’ law that delays patients from getting an abortion in Iowa. “Let me be clear,” said Planned Parenthood North Central States Iowa Public Affairs Director Mazie Stilwell....
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats are poised to boot Iowa from its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024. It’s part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first. The...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Iowa City, IA
Education
Cedar Rapids, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Iowa#Election Local#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#College#The Cedar Rapids Library#Bbb
siouxlandnews.com

Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Iowa will seek new federal funds for coal mine mitigation

Iowa will apply for up to $6 million of new federal funding to stem the pollution and other safety hazards posed by leftover coal mines in the southeastern part of the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The Interior Department invited states this week to...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

United States Settles $1.66 Million Healthcare Fraud Claim Against Iowa Dermatologist

Des Moines, IA- An eastern Iowa dermatologist has agreed to settle fraud claims for over $1 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions.
BETTENDORF, IA
KBOE Radio

NATIONAL GROUP SUES IOWA DISTRICT OVER ITS POLICY FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

A national parental rights group has filed a lawsuit challenging an eastern Iowa school district’s policy for transgender students. The lawsuit accuses the Linn-Mar School District of allowing children to make “fundamentally important decisions” about their gender identity “without any parental involvement.”. Linn-Mar students in 7th...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa

DES MOINES — Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Caring for your pets could get more expensive. That’s because Iowa is one of more than 40-states experiencing a veterinarian shortage. Doctor Michelle Heyer with Animal Care Clinic West in Central Iowa says the path to becoming a veterinarian is complex, and isn’t for everyone.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Joins Anti Robocall Task Force

Statewide, Iowa — Iowa’s Attorney General is joining others in nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. Attorney General spokesman, Linn Hicks, says it allows them to combine their efforts into one. Hicks says they are trying to get to the source of the calls. He says it’s their job...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy