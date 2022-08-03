University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act

Read on www.kcrg.com
bleedingheartland.com
Tactical retreat on Iowa's abortion waiting period averts strategic loss
The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood North Central States announced on August 5 that they will not pursue litigation challenging Iowa's mandatory 24-hour waiting period before all abortions. The Iowa Supreme Court allowed that 2020 law to go into effect in June, when a 5-2 majority reversed the court's abortion rights precedent and sent Planned Parenthood's case back to District Court.
KCRG.com
Planned Parenthood, ACLU dismiss litigation on 24-hour waiting period law
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they were dismissing litigation on the ‘24-hour waiting period’ law that delays patients from getting an abortion in Iowa. “Let me be clear,” said Planned Parenthood North Central States Iowa Public Affairs Director Mazie Stilwell....
KCRG.com
Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats are poised to boot Iowa from its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024. It’s part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first. The...
WTGS
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission meets without chair to discuss leadership
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter briefly recalled her reaction to hearing Ali’s remarks during Thursday night’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. “What I heard, I literally said ‘If they heard this she wouldn’t be able to get a job in this city,” she told...
KCRG.com
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
KCRG.com
No requirements for Iowa schools to have cyber insurance as premiums increase
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The premium for the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s cyber security insurance has increased by 213% in about two years, according to documents from school board meeting packets. The coverage limits in the policies are similar, although the district’s deductible did double from Fiscal...
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
siouxlandnews.com
Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
iowa.media
Iowa will seek new federal funds for coal mine mitigation
Iowa will apply for up to $6 million of new federal funding to stem the pollution and other safety hazards posed by leftover coal mines in the southeastern part of the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The Interior Department invited states this week to...
KBUR
United States Settles $1.66 Million Healthcare Fraud Claim Against Iowa Dermatologist
Des Moines, IA- An eastern Iowa dermatologist has agreed to settle fraud claims for over $1 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions.
KBOE Radio
NATIONAL GROUP SUES IOWA DISTRICT OVER ITS POLICY FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS
A national parental rights group has filed a lawsuit challenging an eastern Iowa school district’s policy for transgender students. The lawsuit accuses the Linn-Mar School District of allowing children to make “fundamentally important decisions” about their gender identity “without any parental involvement.”. Linn-Mar students in 7th...
Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
KGLO News
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa
DES MOINES — Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through...
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
KCRG.com
Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Caring for your pets could get more expensive. That’s because Iowa is one of more than 40-states experiencing a veterinarian shortage. Doctor Michelle Heyer with Animal Care Clinic West in Central Iowa says the path to becoming a veterinarian is complex, and isn’t for everyone.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Minnesota pharmacist who refused to fill morning-after pill prescription did not discriminate, jury rules
A Minnesota jury ruled Friday that a pharmacist who refused to fill a prescription for a morning-after pill because of his "beliefs" did not violate a woman's civil rights under state law but inflicted emotional harm and awarded her $25,000 in damages. Andrea Anderson, who filed the civil lawsuit against...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Joins Anti Robocall Task Force
Statewide, Iowa — Iowa’s Attorney General is joining others in nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. Attorney General spokesman, Linn Hicks, says it allows them to combine their efforts into one. Hicks says they are trying to get to the source of the calls. He says it’s their job...
