A Ukrainian Refugee Visited Home Depot For The First Time & Said It Makes Him Feel Old (VIDEO)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever wanted to get a taste of Japan without the 13-hour flight, now's your chance. Amazon has an under-the-radar section full of incredible Japanese kitchen products to shop. The retailer teamed up with the Japan External Trade Organization in an effort to make it easier to bring Japanese-made items right to your door. And, there's no shortage of great items to shop for, from Japanese cookware and clay pots to teapots, mandolins, knives, and specialty utensils — all of which are made by either Japanese artisans or Japanese brands.

SHOPPING ・ 15 HOURS AGO