A Ukrainian Refugee Visited Home Depot For The First Time & Said It Makes Him Feel Old (VIDEO)

Read on www.narcity.com
Related
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Walmart And Wegmans Because Of Possible 'Hard Plastic Pieces'
Baked goods are perhaps one of the most delicious items to snack on. From muffins and cupcakes, to bagels and croissants, these carbs do not disappoint when it comes to satisfying your hunger. However, if you bought some from the grocery lately, we suggest you take a look at these baked snacks once again.
Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?
Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Things You Should Always (or Never) Buy at Target
Target doesn't have nearly as many stores as Walmart or anything approaching the digital infrastructure of Amazon -- and both of those retailers generate far more revenue. Target simply isn't big...
Best bed frames at Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Your bed is the centerpiece of your bedroom, so invest in one that's just your style. We scoured all the...
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
PETS・
12 grocery and food savings tips to take with you on your next shopping trip
Trae Bodge shares her smart shopping expertise for saving on grocery and food costs.
Narcity
An Ontario Man Bought A Dundas Square Ad To Trade A Cheese String & He's Gotten 200 Offers
One man's trash is another man's trade. An Ontario man has spun a regular Black Diamond cheese string into an in-demand item after placing an ad in Yonge-Dundas Square. "Accepting trades for one Cheesestring. Marble flavour. Still in original packaging. No lowballs. I know what I have," reads the ad.
Narcity
Canada Has Its Own Version Of The Dead Sea & You Can Float All Of Your Worries Away
If you've always dreamed of floating in the salty waters of the Dead Sea, you don't need to leave the country to get the same experience. Canada is home to a mineral lake with water that is so buoyant it's actually been called the "Dead Sea of Canada." Little Manitou...
Narcity
You Can Pick Your Own Peaches At This Orchard Near Toronto & It Has Apples In The Fall
It's peach season in Ontario and you may have noticed more peach-flavoured treats popping up at local bakeries or home-grown fruit at the grocery store. If you love this sweet fruit, you can visit Parkway Orchards in Ontario and pick your own peaches. It's open now so if you're in the Niagara region you can visit the orchard this weekend to pick fruit right off the trees.
Narcity
This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Takes You On A Golden Journey Through Thousands Of Sunflowers
You can get lost in a golden wonderland at this stunning spot near Toronto. The Sunflower Farm has a one-kilometre trail through a forest of blooms, and it will immerse you in endless fields of sunshine. Located in Beaverton, about an hour outside of Toronto, the scenic farm boasts 20...
YOGA・
Food & Wine
Amazon's Japanese Section Is Full of Underrated Kitchen Finds to Shop—and Prices Start at Just $14
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever wanted to get a taste of Japan without the 13-hour flight, now's your chance. Amazon has an under-the-radar section full of incredible Japanese kitchen products to shop. The retailer teamed up with the Japan External Trade Organization in an effort to make it easier to bring Japanese-made items right to your door. And, there's no shortage of great items to shop for, from Japanese cookware and clay pots to teapots, mandolins, knives, and specialty utensils — all of which are made by either Japanese artisans or Japanese brands.
Narcity
A Huge Fire Broke Out At Promenade Mall Near Toronto & People Had To Evacuate (VIDEO)
Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at a mall in the GTA and caused people to evacuate the premise. York Regional Police (YRP) told Narcity that they were called at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday about a fire at the Promenade Mall, located on Promenade Circle and Centre Street in Thornhill.
Narcity
This Massive Bonfire Is Just Outside Toronto & You Can Eat S'mores While Sipping Hard Cider
The farm's "Backyard Bonfires" run every Saturday and Sunday until September 30, 2022, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and coincide with the farm's "Summer Music Nights." Guests can relax around the roaring fire pit in a Muskoka chair or head over to see live music as they please, which depending on the night, sometimes even includes dance lessons!
Narcity
Bath & Body Works Canada Has A Buy 2, Get 2 Free Deal On Candles Including New Fall Scents
If you're already dreaming about fall, you can start stocking up on cozy necessities thanks to a sweet deal currently being offered by Bath & Body Works Canada. Right now, you can get two of their iconic candles free when you purchase two, including new fall scents and returning favourites.
Comments / 0