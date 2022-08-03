Nonprofit Research on Gene Therapy for Rare Ocular Diseases

Both treatments showed tolerable safety as in the phase 2 and 3 trials, but when evaluated in four body regions on patients, upadacitinib surpassed dupilumab in all of them. In a new study, upadacitinib demonstrated greater and more rapid efficacy in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) when compared with dupilumab. Improvements were observed as early as week 1 and maintained through week 16.

