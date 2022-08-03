Nonprofit Research on Gene Therapy for Rare Ocular Diseases

Read on www.hcplive.com
CDC will Include New ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Code for a Rare Disease in Fall
In October, a new ICD-10-CM diagnosis code will be activated for APDS, a rare primary immunodeficiency disease, which will enable physicians and payers to add the diagnosis to patient charts for the first time in the US. A new diagnosis code for reporting cases of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome...
Upadacitinib Provides Greater Efficacy Compared with Dupilumab for Atopic Dermatitis
Both treatments showed tolerable safety as in the phase 2 and 3 trials, but when evaluated in four body regions on patients, upadacitinib surpassed dupilumab in all of them. In a new study, upadacitinib demonstrated greater and more rapid efficacy in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) when compared with dupilumab. Improvements were observed as early as week 1 and maintained through week 16.
Monthly, Quarterly Aflibercept Linked to Increases in Retinal Nonperfusion
However, 82% of patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy at year 2 of the RECOVERY trial demonstrated an improvement in DRSS levels from baseline. New findings from year 2 of the RECOVERY trial suggest treatment with monthly or quarterly intravitreal 2 mg aflibercept in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) led to significant increases in retinal nonperfusion (RNP)
Ankylosing Spondylitis Not Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia
Although sharing a common feature of male predominance, alopecia did not seem to occur more frequently in AS patients. New data from a nationwide population-based cohort study suggest patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) do not have an increased risk of alopecia compared to patients without AS. Although alopecia and AS...
Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation Improves Attention for ADHD
Mean inattention scores were about 5 points lower in the tDCS group compared to the sham treatment group. Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) can be a beneficial non-pharmacological options for patients with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A team, led by Douglas Teixeira Leffa, MD, PhD, ADHD Outpatient Program & Development...
Atrial Fibrillation Screening Using Wearable Devices May be Cost-Effective
All 6 screening strategies using wrist-worn wearable devices were estimated to be more effective than no screening. Screening for atrial fibrillation (AF) using wearable devices is cost-effective when compared to either no screening or AF screening using traditional methods, according to new findings. The cost-effectiveness carried across multiple clinically relevant...
