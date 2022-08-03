Dana White ‘Not Sh*tting On Cyborg’ But Amanda Nunes Vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 ‘Makes Way More Sense’

Read on middleeasy.com
Jon Jones Responds To Criticism About Heavyweight Transformation
Jon Jones addresses criticism about his speed at heavyweight. Jones gives a status update on his heavyweight debut. Jon Jones has been spending his days getting ready for a debut at heavyweight. After spending 12 years fighting at 205 pounds, Jones shocked many in 2020 when he decided to relinquish his light heavyweight title and announced his intentions to jump up in weight. Since that announcement in May of 2020, Jones has been preparing his body to be capable of fighting at heavyweight. Periodically he will share some training videos of himself packing on the pounds. He recently shared a post of himself hitting pads and in true MMA Twitter fashion, the fans had some remakes for the former champion.
Urijah Faber Almost Got The Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 196 In 2016
You know the classic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight in 2016? Well, it was very close to being Urijah Faber vs. McGregor. It was late February 2016 when then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled UFC 196 fight with McGregor. As we know, Diaz would step up and fight McGregor, but ‘The California Kid’ was next in line and almost had the fight.
Molly McCann Announces That She Has Been Offered Her Next Fight
Molly McCann has been one of the fastest rising stars in recent months. With the UFC visiting London twice since the beginning of the year, McCann and her pal Paddy Pimblett have become fan favorites. Her fun attitude and flamboyant celebrations added to the fact that she is on a winning streak have left fans asking for more. It seems as if they are getting just that, more McCann.
Legendary MMA Fighter Wanderlei Silva Running For Brazilian Congress Seat
Wanderlei Silva is looking to take an open seat on Brazilian congress. Wanderlei Silva Chasing Open Seat In Brazilian Congress. Silva made the official announcement this week that he’s running for a seat in the Brazilian congress as a federal deputy. This will be his second attempt at politics,...
Conor McGregor To Star Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal In Road House Remake
Conor McGregor will star in the Road House remake across from Jake Gyllenhaal. The role was originally set for Ronda Rousey. Conor McGregor has his hands full when it comes to all his different business ventures. From fighting in the UFC to his whiskey brand to his fitness program and clothing line, he is a very busy guy. Now McGregor is adding another endeavor into his life, acting.
Gilbert Burns Claims Conor McGregor Would Get Destroyed At Welterweight
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns believes Conor McGregor would get destroyed if he jumped up to 170 pounds. Gilbert Burns Believes Conor McGregor Gets Destroyed At Welterweight. There has been a lot of talk about what the next move for McGregor will be once he returns from healing...
Charles Oliveira Addresses Islam Makhachev And His ‘Arrogant’ Team, Manager Responds
Charles Oliveira sends a message to Islam Makhachev and his team. Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz responds. Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira is getting ready to fight for his lost title at UFC 280. He will be taking on Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. The bout is a much-anticipated one that will pit two of the best 155-pounders against each other. Until now there was not too much trash talking coming from these two fighters but as the date gets closer the excitement and tension seem to be building.
Bryce Mitchell Randomly Drops Bars On Social Media
Bryce Mitchell dropped some bars on social media. On Wednesday, the No. 9 ranked UFC featherweight contender Mitchell surprised the MMA community with a rap verse on his social media. ‘I’ll slam you down like Matt Hughes’. He simply tweeted out “spittin” and then dropped his verse.
Jon Jones Crushes Pads During Training in Preparation for His Heavyweight Debut (Video)
Jon Jones went bare-knuckle on his practice pads recently, and the video is very impressive. In a video posted on Thursday, Jones shows a pad session with his longtime coach Brandon Gibson. “Bones” recently took to his Instagram page in which he shared video footage of himself and longtime coach...
Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. Moves Past First Loss and Gets His Fourth Amateur Win
Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. is ready to follow in his dad’s footsteps and is back on track to do so following his first loss. Many people know Manny Pacquiao. He is one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived. He ended his career with a record of 62-8-2. He won twelve major world titles over eight divisions during his career and now is ready for the next generation to take over. Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel Jr. is just beginning his boxing career and despite an early upset, is back on track.
Henry Cejudo Picking Valentina Shevchenko Over Amanda Nunes In Potential Trilogy
Henry Cejudo is going with Valentina Shevchenko in a potential trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. Nunes is currently 2-0 over Shevchenko in their women’s bantamweight matchups. However, the second fight in 2017 — which was for the title — was very closely-contested with many believing Shevchenko should have won.
Steven Ray Hands Anthony Pettis Back-to-Back Defeats With Decision Win – PFL 7 Results (Highlights)
Ray kicks things off with a body kick. Nice one-two from Ray. Good body kick from Pettis counters Ray’s punch. Ray keeps moving forward. Nice level change to setup a left hand to the face by Ray. Pettis is on the back foot seemingly looking to land a good counter right. Ray is showing good footwork. Pettis connects with a nice counter right hand. Good timing on the entry by Ray to go for a takedown. Ray picks Pettis up and slams him to the mat to get the takedown. Ray transitions into side control while Pettis struggles to get out. Ray gets up and lands a nice hammer fist. Ray is back in trying to setup a D’Arce choke. Pettis is trying to move his hips away but doesn’t look comfortable. Pettis rolls to the side and gets out in the final seconds of the round.
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Set For UFC 281 In New York
They have fought twice before in kickboxing, and now, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide in mixed martial arts. On Friday, Adesanya announced the matchup between himself and Pereira on Sportscenter, and then the UFC confirmed the announcement shortly after on social media. UFC 281 will take place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden’s iconic sports arena.
Michael Rapaport Blasts Jake Paul For Fight Cancelation Due To Ticket Sales
Rapaport says the real reason for the canceled Rahman Jr. fight was poor ticket sales. Jake Paul is being called out by just about everyone it seems these days and the most recent critic of Paul is actor Michael Rapaport. Rapaport is an outspoken celebrity who often spouts his hot...
