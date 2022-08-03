Lawrence woman charged with 9 counts of identity theft; she’s accused of stealing from coworkers at dentist’s office

Read on www2.ljworld.com
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
LJWORLD
Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP
A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Lawrence police arrest suspect in two church vandalism cases
Lawrence police arrest a suspect accused of vandalizing two churches with abortion rights messages.
WIBW
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
KVOE
Osage County deputies arrest Lawrence woman for alleged drug possession
A Lawrence woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession charges in Osage County. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop at US Highway 56 milepost 409 just after 12:30 am Thursday morning. During the stop, illegal narcotics were allegedly discovered in the vehicle leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Elizabeth Sheahon.
Lawrence man found guilty in attempted second-degree murder case
A 37-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty Friday by a jury following an incident in July 2020 where he fired multiple shots during a domestic disturbance.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man found dead southeast of Lawrence in January had been released from jail, went missing
The man whose body was found southeast of Lawrence in January has been confirmed to be Guy Wayne Collins, 47, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a DNA confirmation from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, according to a news release. Collins was released from...
WIBW
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. On Friday, Aug. 5, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found in southeast Lawrence...
northwestmoinfo.com
A Kansas City Brother and Sister Plead Guilty in Federal Court
(MISSOURINET) – A Kansas City, Missouri brother and sister have pleaded guilty in federal court to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. Joey Parker tells us how the robbery turned deadly.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Draws 10-Year Prison Sentence in $1 Million Meth Conspiracy
(MISSOURINET) – A Kansas City man will serve ten years in federal prison for his role in converting large amounts of liquid methamphetamine into crystal meth near an elementary school. Brent Palm has more:
Police looking for this Topeka man
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
LJWORLD
Traffic stop study: Black drivers in Douglas County were nearly 3 times as likely to be pulled over as white drivers
From the start of 2020 to the end of 2021, Black drivers were nearly three times as likely as white drivers to be pulled over for a traffic stop in Douglas County, according to a study examining law enforcement contact with people of color. The study of pedestrian and traffic...
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
KCTV 5
2 charged following undercover investigation into operators of catalytic converter buying business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An undercover investigation into a Kansas City business that buys catalytic converters led to prosecutors filing charges against two men. William Hackney and Jonathan Hackney are charged with felony receiving stolen property. According to court documents, when officers did covert surveillance on the operators of...
Independence man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
A Jackson County jury convicted Brandon McDaniel, of Independence, with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend Oriana Starr.
KCTV 5
‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City children are mourning the loss of their mother. Twenty-eight-year-old Muasheya Jackson was killed in a double shooting on Thursday night near 50th and Olive streets. “It just don’t seem right,” her 13-year-old daughter Kei-Myah Jackson told KCTV5. She described her last memory...
With 15-year-old charged in Olathe homicide, prosecutor concerned about surge of teen crime
A 15-year-old has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in an Olathe homicide. Prosecutors plan to try the teen as an adult.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the victim found shot to death in South Topeka on Friday night and have arrested two people as a result. Topeka Police have identified the victim found shot to death at the Traveler’s Inn in South Topeka as 18-year-old Jahlel Brundidge of Topeka. Officers have also arrested Andre Quinton, 39, and Cassie Holden, 31, both of Topeka, for his murder.
