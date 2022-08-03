Bitcoin holds above $23K despite crypto hacks – analyst explains why

Read on coinjournal.net
Trillion-dollar investment fund takes an interest in crypto – Which cryptos could reap big?
There has been a lot of negative news around cryptocurrencies in the last few months. Despite this, cryptocurrencies have rebounded, and through the first week of August, the total market capitalization has remained steady above the $1 trillion mark. There is also a lot of good news that could also see the whole cryptocurrency market rally throughout the month.
Robinhood won’t entertain merger and acquisition talks with FTX
FTX’s CEO recently acquired a 7.6% stake in Robinhood, sparking talks of a possible acquisition. The CEO of Robinhood has come out to clarify that the company wouldn’t entertain merger and acquisition talks with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried acquired a 7.6% stake in FTX a...
I will take Bitcoin at $35k by the end of the year, says Sam Bankman-Fried
Bitcoin has been trading above the $20k level in recent weeks, and Sam Bankman-Fried says he will accept the leading cryptocurrency trading around $35k by the end of the year. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, revealed in a recent interview with Fortune Magazine that he would accept Bitcoin trading around the $35k region by the end of the year.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Enjin Coin and Immutable X prices at risk as NFT industry implodes
Enjin Coin and Immutable X prices are at major risk as the non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry implodes. The ENJ price has crashed by more than 87% from its all-time high, bringing its total market cap to about $610 million. On the other hand, IMX has seen its price crash by over 85% from its record high.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies for a high ROI in August 2022
The market is currently trading sideways after more than 6-months in the red. Bearish sentiment remains strong, too, as macro-economic factors paint a picture of a global economy that could be headed for a recession. However, some factors paint a bullish picture for cryptocurrencies and point to a market headed for a major recovery.
Here is why FLOW is up by nearly 40% in the last 24 hours
The cryptocurrency market could end the week in a positive fashion after adding more than 1% to its total value in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has maintained its positive performance over the past few days. The total market cap is closing in on $1.1 trillion after adding more than 1% to its value in the last 24 hours.
Tezos prediction as price makes slow but sure gains
Tezos’s blockchain-enabled voting system Electis is gaining traction. The native token XTZ has surged by 8% in the last one week. Tezos remains on a clear uptrend making higher prices attenable. Tezos XTZ/USD is not the top gainer in the last week. However, it is among those that have...
Binance never completed the WazirX acquisition, CZ says
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has said that the global cryptocurrency exchange “never completed” the purchase of Indian crypto exchange WazirX. Zhao’s comments come after India’s financial crime watchdog announced it had frozen WazirX assets worth over 646 million rupees (about $8 million, £6.7 million). The freeze, India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a Friday announcement, followed an investigation around money laundering, and which involved 16 fintech companies.
Meta’s NFT expansion begins with Instagram NFT integration
Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, has begun its non-fungible token expansion across 100 countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa with Instagram NFT integration. Meta, which registered a sharp loss in its Q2 earnings report, unveiled its digital asset expansion plan on May 10 this year and Instagram and...
