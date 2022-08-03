Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered

Read on www.koco.com
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver injured in I-44 crash
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody after they cut off another driver causing that driver to wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. near I-44 and 161st East Ave. The driver who wrecked was taken to the hospital and is...
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle, Tulsa police investigating
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman walking across the road near 51st and Memorial. Police say around midnight, a driver hit the woman, as she was crossing Memorial. The vehicle was headed southbound. The woman died at the scene; her...
Spa operator killed by ex-romantic partner in murder-suicide, Bixby police say
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby spa operator was shot and killed by an former romantic partner who then turned the gun on himself, Bixby police said Saturday. Jin Yu Wang, a resident of Bixby and the operator of a local spa, was leaving a business located at 131st and Memorial with an acquaintance, Bixby police said.
Children in Thursday Amber Alert recovered safely
LAWTON, Okla. — Updated at 7:04 p.m. The children who were the subject of a Lawton Amber Alert have been recovered safely, OHP says. The man suspected in a Thursday Amber Alert has been detained, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed, but the missing 16-year-old girl and her 6-month-old son remain missing.
Tanker rolls over on Highway 11 in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to get a tanker truck upright after it rolled over on State Highway 11 in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the accident happened in the southbound lanes, and caused the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 244 to close. TFD...
Woman walks away after crashing into semi on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A woman walked away after crashing into a semi on I-44 overnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported. The crash happened on I-44 near 161st East Ave. The woman’s Toyota Corolla was wedged under a semitruck on I-44 westbound. Fire crews had the woman crawl...
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
Police say driver fell asleep, hit power pole in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A car hit a power pole Thursday morning in midtown Tulsa, near East 51st Street South and South Peoria Avenue. Tulsa police said a woman fell asleep at the wheel and hit the pole. The woman was not injured. No power outages were reported, and traffic...
Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car Overnight
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a driver hit and killed a woman overnight near 51st and Memorial late Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just before midnight. Police say the victim was crossing Memorial pushing a shopping cart when she was hit by a car in...
Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft
MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month. Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holland was found to be in possession of several...
Amber Alert canceled after baby, teen found
Lawton police issued an Amber Alert for a six-month-old baby boy and his teenage sister who may have been taken by an adult relative.
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
10 Years Later: Creek County Recovers After Wild Fire Destroys Thousands Of Acres
It's been ten years since a huge wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and burned thousands of acres in Creek County. In 2012, a massive wildfire burned through 60,000 acres of land in Creek County, and even today evidence still remains of what happened, hundreds of dead trees that were burned in the wildfire dot the landscape.
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
Muskogee businessman found dead in his home, police say no foul play suspected
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department confirmed to FOX23 that a local businessman has died. Leif Wright, 53, was found dead in his home Wednesday morning, according to police. His body has been released to the Medical Examiner, and no foul play is suspected at this time. Wright...
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
