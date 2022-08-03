Application window for the Artists on Main Street Program to open this month

Read on www.nd.gov
Governor seeks nominations for the 2022 Main Street Awards
Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative (MSI), are now being accepted through Sept. 2, 2022. “The Main Street Awards are an excellent opportunity to express gratitude and recognition to North Dakotans who demonstrated a unique and innovative approach in enhancing the quality of life in their community by applying the principles of the Main Street Initiative,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These exemplary efforts showcase the tangible benefits that an engaged community can create for everyone.”
Anglers Should Keep Fish Caught in Deep Water
North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries personnel encourage anglers to keep fish caught from depths of more than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release. Dave Fryda, Missouri River System supervisor, said given the exceptional Lake Sakakawea walleye fishing this summer, enticing many anglers to the big lake, it’s important to know that fish reeled in from deep waters will likely die if released.
