Application window for the Artists on Main Street Program to open this month

Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative (MSI), are now being accepted through Sept. 2, 2022. “The Main Street Awards are an excellent opportunity to express gratitude and recognition to North Dakotans who demonstrated a unique and innovative approach in enhancing the quality of life in their community by applying the principles of the Main Street Initiative,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These exemplary efforts showcase the tangible benefits that an engaged community can create for everyone.”

