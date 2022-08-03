ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics to reportedly use training camp to fill remaining roster spots

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
With 12 open roster spots for the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics reportedly plan to have prospective players compete to make at least some of those open roster spots per new reporting from The Athletic’s Jay King. Per King, newly-signed to camp deals big men Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo will be among that cadre, as will veteran forward Justin Jackson and last season’s two way wing Brodric Thomas.

King also notes that 2021-22 two way wing Matt Ryan “now sounds less likely to return to Boston” despite having recovered from the ankle injury he sustained in the 2022 NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League play for the Celtics.

Interestingly, The Athletic reporter also relates that “the Celtics are said to prefer younger players who have room to grow and will be more likely to embrace a limited role” over signing any of several still free agent veteran big men. King cites recently-inked two way big man Mfiondu Kabengele as one such player.

