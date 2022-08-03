John Hughes’ Classic ’80s Movie Soundtracks Collected On New Box Set

Read on www.stereogum.com
Koreless – “Droids”
In 2021, the Welsh producer Robert Lewis — who puts out music as Koreless — returned with his first new album in 5 years, Agor. Today, he’s back with his first new song since then, “Droids,” a fractured, trilling piece that doesn’t sound too far removed from Oneohtrix Point Never. Check it out below.
Watch Beavis And Butt-Head Consider Whether BTS Sucks Or Kicks Ass
After going to space in the movie Beavis And Butt-head: Do The Universe this summer, the iconic duo Beavis and Butt-head return with a new season of episodes today on Paramount+. That means, for the first time since a brief revival in 2011, they’re holding court on new music videos (and now viral YouTube and TikTok videos too).
Stream New John Anderson Tribute Album Feat. John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBryde, & More
Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson have been working on this new John Anderson tribute album for a long time. How long? It leads off with a new recording from the late, great John Prine. Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson — conceived while Auerbach was producing Anderson’s...
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. The 1975 - "Happiness"
Watch Courtney Barnett Play Three Songs On Saturday Sessions
Just one week after feeling the pain with Dinosaur Jr. at Newport Folk Festival, Courtney Barnett stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few Saturday Sessions. Among the songs Barnett broke out were “Rae Street,” “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To,” and “Before You Gotta Go.” All three tracks are taken from Barnett’s 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch those Saturday Sessions below.
Kevin Bacon And Jimmy Fallon Sing The “First Draft” Of Tears Of Fears’ “Head Over Heels”
Jimmy Fallon loves song parodies. Cannot get enough of them. One way that impulse has manifested over the years is a series called First Drafts Of Rock in partnership with Kevin Bacon. Since 2016, when they did a horse-centric version of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” Bacon has been returning to Fallon’s show almost every year to send up a different classic song, always fixating on the first few lines of the real song. They’ve done “Lola” by the Kinks, “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” by the Clash, and “Ramblin’ Man” by the Allman Brothers Band. And last night, they took on Tears For Fears.
Livestream Outside Lands Festival On Twitch
Outside Lands once again descends upon San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend, and much of the action will be streaming live. Via the festival’s Twitch channel, you’ll be able to catch sets by an impressive array of artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, 100 Gecs, Weezer, Rina Sawayama, Wet Leg, Lil Uzi Vert, the Beths, Cassandra Jenkins, Kim Petras, and more. Daily streams begin at 4PM EDT / 1PM PDT. Below, check out the stream and the daily list of performers. (More acts are expected to be added to the stream as the weekend progresses; the festival’s full schedule is here in PDT.)
Madonna Appears On New Beyoncé And Saucy Santana Remixes
Beyoncé only just broke the internet with last week’s Renaissance release. Now, Bey has shared a handful of album remixes; an updated version called “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” features Madonna and interpolates “Vogue.” Reciting her own “Vogue” spoken-word section, Bey shouts out “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”
Duckwrth – “Ce Soir” (Feat. Syd)
Duckwrth, aka LA musical artist Jared Lee, is about to release his Chrome Bull EP. Today he’s promoting it with a video for “Ce Soir,” a duet with Syd fresh off her own new album Broken Hearts Club and a contribution to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. The song is a rhythmically complex blend of house, R&B, and funk among other styles, one that finds Duckwrth whispering sweet nothings in French and Syd locking into a mesmerizing whisper. In director Mancy Gant’s video, Duckwrth and Syd find themselves in a love triangle with the same partner. Watch below along with the video for prior single “Power Power.”
Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker Sequel
Two months ago news broke that the sequel to Todd Phillips’ polarizing, Oscar-nominated Joker might be a musical pairing Lady Gaga with the first film’s star Joaquin Phoenix. Today Gaga has confirmed those reports. The pop star and actor posted a brief teaser for the new movie on...
‘Stranger Things’: Vecna Actor Reveals How He Created the Villain’s Terrifying Voice
Jamie Campbell Bower used several horror influences to come up with his voice for Vecna in 'Stranger Things'
DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia From The Birth Of Hip-Hop Goes Up For Auction Today
Starting today at 10AM ET, Christie’s Rockefeller Center is selling some of DJ Kool Herc’s original memorabilia in honor of Hip-Hop Recognition Month. In addition to the auction, Christie’s will feature an exhibition of more than 200 items included in the sale from August 5-12. (The actual sale runs through August 18.)
Stream Bloodz Boi, Claire Rousay, & More Eaze’s Breathtaking New Album a crying poem
“they are the most beautiful six tracks i ever made, feel my sadness.” This is how Beijing musical artist Bloodz Boi sums up a crying poem, his new collaborative album with Claire Rousay and More Eaze. The project is out today, and it’s as breathtakingly beautiful as promised.
The Killers – “boy”
The Killers are on a prolific streak. In August 2020 they released the heartland-rocking Imploding The Mirage. In August 2021 they followed it with the acoustic-leaning Pressure Machine. It’s August again, and although the band has not dropped a new album yet, they’re sharing more new music. The...
Mike Dean Says Kid Cudi Has Pulled Him From Moon Man’s Landing Lineup
Mike Dean tweeted today that Kid Cudi had pulled his set from the upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival, which is currently set to take place on Saturday, September 17, in Cleveland. The Cudi-curated fest has Playboi Carti, HAIM, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Chip The Ripper, Strick, and DJ E-V. Mike Dean is still listed on the festival’s homepage, but he just tweeted that he’s been uninvited: “Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year,” Dean wrote. “Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature”
Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn
The long-awaited return of Kendrick Lamar is here. In May, he came back with the messy, complicated, and striking double album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, he’s taking the Big Steppers tour across the world. The show, in many ways, was as messy, complicated, and striking as the album it promotes.
Slipknot – “Yen”
Slipknot announced their new album THE END, SO FAR last month with the release of lead single “The Dying Song (Time To Sing).” Today they’re back with another advance track. “Yen” leans on clean vocals and slower tempos and reminds me a bit of a System Of A Down ballad, at least until the DJ scratching kicks in. Listen below and check out our recent interview with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor here.
