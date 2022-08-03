Read on www.stereogum.com
Madonna Appears On New Beyoncé And Saucy Santana Remixes
Beyoncé only just broke the internet with last week’s Renaissance release. Now, Bey has shared a handful of album remixes; an updated version called “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” features Madonna and interpolates “Vogue.” Reciting her own “Vogue” spoken-word section, Bey shouts out “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”
Watch Beavis And Butt-Head Consider Whether BTS Sucks Or Kicks Ass
After going to space in the movie Beavis And Butt-head: Do The Universe this summer, the iconic duo Beavis and Butt-head return with a new season of episodes today on Paramount+. That means, for the first time since a brief revival in 2011, they’re holding court on new music videos (and now viral YouTube and TikTok videos too).
Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde, & DJ Premier – “Times Is Rough”
Although one of the cornerstones of Griselda, Benny The Butcher also heads up the Black Soprano Family. The crew will be releasing a group project called Long Live DJ Shay next month — a press release compares it to Jay-Z’s The Dynasty: Roc-La-Familia — and they’re teasing it today with a new posse cut called “Times Is Rough.” The instantly likable track pairs Benny with Heem and Rick Hyde over production, scratching, and hype from living legend DJ Premier.
WILLOW – “hover like a GODDESS”
It doesn’t feel like much time has passed since WILLOW unleashed her explosive ode to pop punk, last year’s lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured guest spots from genre forbearers Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Since then, she’s done a ton of collabs — Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl,” PinkPantheress’ “Where You Are,” Camila Cabello’s “psychofreak,” Yungblud’ “Memories,” Siiickbrain’s “PURGE” — and released a new song, “
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Beach House”
A couple days ago, Carly Rae Jepsen announced a new album, The Loneliest Time, her follow-up to 2019’s Dedicated. It includes “Western Wind,” the Rostam Batmanglij-produced single that came out back in May, and today Jepsen is unveiling the album’s second single. It’s named after everyone’s favorite band: “Beach House.” Just kidding! But it is called “Beach House,” and the Canadian queen of pop was teasing it as far back as January when she tweeted: “I’ve got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably going to hurt your feelings.” Check it out below.
Faye – “Teeth”
Next week, Faye are releasing their debut album, You’re Better. The Charlotte trio has shared “No Vibes” and “Dream Punches” from it so far, and today they’re back with one more single, “Teeth,” a scurrying fury that builds to a twisted sing-song concluding refrain: “I am the hand, you are the teeth.” The band shared: “Teeth is 100% about the internal struggle I think everyone has with their own ego; our inner critic always biting the softest parts of us the deepest, leaving the gnarliest scars.” Listen below.
Watch Courtney Barnett Play Three Songs On Saturday Sessions
Just one week after feeling the pain with Dinosaur Jr. at Newport Folk Festival, Courtney Barnett stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few Saturday Sessions. Among the songs Barnett broke out were “Rae Street,” “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To,” and “Before You Gotta Go.” All three tracks are taken from Barnett’s 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch those Saturday Sessions below.
Okay Kaya – “Spinal Tap”
Kaya Wilkins, aka Okay Kaya, has announced her third studio album, SAP. Following 2020’s Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, SAP is out Nov. 4 via Jagjaguwar and features the lead single “Spinal Tap,” which has an animated video out today made in collaboration with Austin Lee. Recorded...
Stream Bloodz Boi, Claire Rousay, & More Eaze’s Breathtaking New Album a crying poem
“they are the most beautiful six tracks i ever made, feel my sadness.” This is how Beijing musical artist Bloodz Boi sums up a crying poem, his new collaborative album with Claire Rousay and More Eaze. The project is out today, and it’s as breathtakingly beautiful as promised.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. The 1975 - "Happiness"
Koreless – “Droids”
In 2021, the Welsh producer Robert Lewis — who puts out music as Koreless — returned with his first new album in 5 years, Agor. Today, he’s back with his first new song since then, “Droids,” a fractured, trilling piece that doesn’t sound too far removed from Oneohtrix Point Never. Check it out below.
Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn
The long-awaited return of Kendrick Lamar is here. In May, he came back with the messy, complicated, and striking double album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, he’s taking the Big Steppers tour across the world. The show, in many ways, was as messy, complicated, and striking as the album it promotes.
Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker Sequel
Two months ago news broke that the sequel to Todd Phillips’ polarizing, Oscar-nominated Joker might be a musical pairing Lady Gaga with the first film’s star Joaquin Phoenix. Today Gaga has confirmed those reports. The pop star and actor posted a brief teaser for the new movie on...
Rid Of Me – “PDA” (Interpol Cover) & “Prayer To God” (Shellac Cover)
Philly noise-punk outfit Rid Of Me have been on a covers tear over the past year, releasing a version of Deftones’ “My Own Summer” in March and Nirvana’s seminal “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in April. Prior to that, the trio (Itarya Rosenberg, Mike McGinnis, and Mike Howard) released their debut album, Traveling, last December. Today, they’re sharing two new covers: “PDA” by Interpol and “Prayer To God” by Shellac. Both covers are grouped together in an Interpol-referencing project called Sleep Tonight, and both sound excellent. Listen via Bandcamp below.
Duckwrth – “Ce Soir” (Feat. Syd)
Duckwrth, aka LA musical artist Jared Lee, is about to release his Chrome Bull EP. Today he’s promoting it with a video for “Ce Soir,” a duet with Syd fresh off her own new album Broken Hearts Club and a contribution to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. The song is a rhythmically complex blend of house, R&B, and funk among other styles, one that finds Duckwrth whispering sweet nothings in French and Syd locking into a mesmerizing whisper. In director Mancy Gant’s video, Duckwrth and Syd find themselves in a love triangle with the same partner. Watch below along with the video for prior single “Power Power.”
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
