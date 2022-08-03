Read on www.missoulacounty.us
missoulacounty.us
It's Friday, and Missoula County Employees are working hard for you! Meet Andy Nelson, Security Systems Administrator for Missoula County Information Systems
I have worked in the Information Systems Department at Missoula County since 2014, most recently as the Security Systems Administrator. Working here, I have really enjoyed getting to know the people who work in each of the county’s departments and learning how they provide essential tools to the community at large.
