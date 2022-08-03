ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx

Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
A new development over in Midland for homeless people

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
Person
Greg Koch
Local non-profit to host Christian music festival

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#First Alert#Golf Tournament#Texas Nutrition
Odessa Lions Club pays for veteran’s funeral

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Downtown Odessa Lions Club is stepping up to make sure a local veteran gets a proper military funeral. The Lions Club was approached about a week ago and asked if they could help pay for a local veteran to be buried with full military honors.
Midland calling for animal shelter volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is spreading the word about its new volunteer program- if you are looking for volunteer hours, or just want to spend some time with a few furry friends, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.  The first volunteer orientation will take place from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August […]
2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month. In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.
Lifestyle
Pigskin Preview: Crane Golden Cranes

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Crane Head Coach Michael Pittman returned this summer to lead the Golden Cranes, as they seek their 3rd straight district title. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Crane, and to hear from Coach Pittman and the Golden Cranes.
The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
