Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
cbs7.com
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
cbs7.com
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
cbs7.com
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
cbs7.com
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
Basin Bites: Limon con Chile cooks up authentic cuisine from south Mexico
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s no shortage of great Mexican food in the Basin, but Limon con Chile offers cuisine you may not see at every restaurant. Chef Leobardo Garcia opened Limon con Chile eight months ago with the goal of bringing authentic southern Mexican food to the area. “A lot of people, when they […]
Local non-profit to host Christian music festival
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
cbs7.com
After customer has bike stolen, local business surprises him with new one
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On a typical day, West Texas Nutrition deals with nutrition. On Tuesday, it dealt with bikes. It’s all for a good cause after a long-time customer had his bike stolen from in front of the store Sunday, Aug. 31. “It broke his heart,” said WTN...
cbs7.com
Small Business Summer: 96-year-old business owner has no plans to slow down
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Kermit Highway, there’s a 46 year old business with a 96-year-old owner, who still does it all. “I love being a mechanic. And I get just as greasy as Steve! I get just as greasy as Steve,” Fran Reedy said. Fran Reedy started...
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
cbs7.com
Odessa Lions Club pays for veteran’s funeral
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Downtown Odessa Lions Club is stepping up to make sure a local veteran gets a proper military funeral. The Lions Club was approached about a week ago and asked if they could help pay for a local veteran to be buried with full military honors.
Midland calling for animal shelter volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is spreading the word about its new volunteer program- if you are looking for volunteer hours, or just want to spend some time with a few furry friends, you won’t want to miss this opportunity. The first volunteer orientation will take place from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August […]
cbs7.com
2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month. In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.
cbs7.com
Pigskin Preview: Crane Golden Cranes
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Crane Head Coach Michael Pittman returned this summer to lead the Golden Cranes, as they seek their 3rd straight district title. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Crane, and to hear from Coach Pittman and the Golden Cranes.
Builder charged with stealing more than 300K after failing to complete new home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A Midland builder was arrested late last month after investigators said he took more than $300,000 from a woman who contracted him to build her dream home – but made little effort to start building for more than a year. Luis Miguel Esquivel, 38, has been charged with Theft of Service […]
cbs7.com
The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
Midland/Odessa, Remember When Channels 2 and 9 Switched Networks?
If you are new to Midland/Odessa, you do not know that 40 years ago next month, channel 9 and channel 2 switched networks. For those who have lived here all your life (and you are old enough to remember), you remember back in the 70s that NBC was on Channel 2 and ABC was on Channel 9.
