ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Mortgage applications see increase for first time in over a month

By By Richie Malouf | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fA6KW_0h3NVlRn00

(The Center Square) - Mortgage applications increased for the first time in over a month after a decrease in mortgage rates last week.

According to a weekly survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications increased by 1.2% from last week, the first increase seen in five weeks.

This increase comes a week after the Federal Reserve announced another 0.75% interest rate hike.

“Mortgage rates declined last week following another announcement of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, with the likelihood of more rate hikes to come,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting. “Treasury yields dropped as a result, as investors continue to expect a weaker macroeconomic environment in the coming months.”

This announcement comes after The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported last week that the U.S. Gross Domestic Product fell for a second consecutive quarter, a general indicator of an economy in recession.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased 0.21 percentage points to 4.74%, alongside a dramatic decrease in the 30-year-fixed-rate.

“The 30-year fixed rate saw the largest weekly decline since 2020, falling 31 basis points to 5.43 percent,” Kan said.

As a result, the refinance index rose from last week, increasing by 2%, but is still 82% lower than the same week one year ago.

“The drop in rates led to increases in both refinance and purchase applications, but compared to a year ago, activity is still depressed,” Kan said. “Lower mortgage rates, combined with signs of more inventory coming to the market, could lead to a rebound in purchase activity.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy