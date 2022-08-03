ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Hochul working to grow health care workforce 00:38

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker.

"Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.

Gov. Hochul makes health care announcement 10:25

Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.

The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.

Comments / 32

Inked
3d ago

Wife is a nurse...she's had COVID 6 times!!!! Staff shortages, long hours, emotionally draining, stressful......She deserves better....all nurses do!

Reply(1)
26
Dapp62
3d ago

No thank you, you will be required to take those vaccinations and boosters every time they feel like they want to run your life,

Reply
28
Michelle Patchen
3d ago

increase wages good luck with that nobody wants to work now and you get paid $20 an hour private duty so until they raise it to about $25 at least or more people aren't going to do that job and drop the vaccination mandate

Reply(2)
17
CBS New York

