ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Neighborhood Friday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers working in the northeast side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue right before 9 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures before taking the man to a local hospital, police said.His condition remains unknown.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, teenager wounded in separate shootings Friday night into Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 34-year-old man and teenager were shot between Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to police, Friday just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a scene after receiving calls for discharging. Once on scene near Fenwick Avenue, officers located a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds....
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
North East, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigating workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect still at large

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile arrested in connection to violent carjacking that injured Baltimore delivery driver

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her. At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street. "He mowed her down...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police. Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer who stood trial for death of Freddie Gray promoted to captain

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department on Friday announced that it had promoted several officers, including one who was thrust into the spotlight in 2015 after a man died while in police custody.Police confirmed that Alicia White, one of six officers who stood trial after 25-year-old Freddie Gray died from a fatal spinal cord injury in April 2015, had been tapped for promotion by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. She was the only female officer charged in the death of Gray alongside officers Garret Miller, Edward Nero, Brian Rice, Caesar Goodson, and William Porter.The charges against the six officers were dropped in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot near busy intersection in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of  W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy