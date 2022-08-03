Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director

Read on keanradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 John J. Keeter, Jr. Alumni Service Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
It’s a Night of Country Rock With the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band September 8TH
The Country Rock group that is coming to perform at this year's West Texas Rehab Centers benefit summer show is the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. They'll perform on Thursday, September the 8th, and the Abilene Convention Center. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ruled the country radio airwaves in the '80s...
Project to turn old Abilene Hotel into extended stay for veterans in jeopardy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Progress is being stalled for one Abilene veteran’s project, and now there’s only a short time left to make the dream a reality. What’s considered an eye sore and a nuisance in the City of Abilene could be demolished unless a veterans non-profit organization can act in turning it around. During this week’s […]
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 5-7
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals Round Three, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 Hwy. 36.
Shane Smith & the Saints are Coming to Abilene to Play Potosi Live
You might not know this, but seeing Shane Smith & the Saints in concert is just the concert you've always wanted to see in Abilene and they'll be playing Potosi Live on August 19th. Now that's a pretty bold statement there, Cotton. Why yes it is. Look, I've been to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
Abilene’s Mack Eplen’s Best Kept Secret is Not a Secret Anymore
After dinner a few nights ago, I asked my wife if she ever craves a dessert after dinner, to which she answered "yes, I wished I could just go through the Mack Eplen's drivateria and order their Lemon Ice Box Pie." To which I answered, "I would love to have...
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
15 Famous People From Abilene – Where Are They Now?
There have been quite a few Abilenians who've made the leap to stardom. In fact, I wrote an article that highlighted many of them. But, what are some of those famous folks doing these days?. First off, it's pretty cool to know that so many famous celebrities have these ties...
RELATED PEOPLE
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to register: All Kind Animal Initiative hosts its 4th free vaccine clinic for Abilene Pets
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fourth free vaccination clinic for Abilene pets will be underway at the end of August, thanks to All Kind Animal Initiative and its partners. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which provides one million free pet vaccines to its partners. The vaccination clinic takes […]
The Ben Richey Chili Super Bowl in Buffalo Gap Is Almost Here
This year's 40th Annual Chili Super Bowl and Brisket Cook Off is needing your help. All donations and volunteers are welcomed. My next-door neighbor, friend, and Chili Board member G.T. Ward just told me that "we are needing sponsors, auction items, cook bag swag, volunteers, and this year we need bottled water. If you can help, tell them to call me please."
KRBC’s annual Tools for School supply drive happening now
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC’s annual Tools for School supply drive is currently underway. Stop by Walmart on Southwest Drive Friday, August 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to donate new school supplies, which will benefit schools in the Abilene area. Supplies will be distributed during a back-to-school resource and family fun day on […]
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Best in Abilene, according to Yelp
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Who doesn’t love a good chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven? Big Country Homepage is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with the top five places to get a cookie in Abilene, with a little help from Yelp.com. According to the National Day Calendar, we can thank Ruth Graves Wakefield […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
Abilene’s Chamber of Commerce Will Give Out 10 Awards During Their Awards Celebration
Abilene's Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its fall festivities. The Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration is Thursday, September 15th at the Abilene Convention Center at 1100 North 6th Street. The Annual Awards Celebration is when the past achievements are celebrated, and they honor those who...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene Zoo needs grasshoppers to feed ‘unusually high number’ of birds of prey
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo needs live grasshoppers to help feed a large number of birds of prey they’ve been seeing in the City. Zoo staff says they have seen an “unusually high number” of Mississippi kites, which are tiny birds of prey, this year. They believe the high heat is causing the […]
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0