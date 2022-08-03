Underdog Fantasy MLB Picks - Best Picks & Plays for August 3: Juan Soto To Have Strong Padres Debut and Chris Bassitt Strikes Out the Nationals

Read on www.fantasyalarm.com
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment this weekend
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. made a significant step toward returning to the field after being cleared to take live batting practice on Aug. 1. Tatis appears ready to take another leap forward in his recovery from surgery in March to repair a fractured wrist. On Friday,...
MLB
Why Mariners didn't add big bat at Deadline
NEW YORK -- On Deadline Day, there was far more chaos on the field for the Mariners than off, capped with one of their biggest wins of 2022. Hours earlier, Seattle acquired three veteran depth pieces, but more notably, didn’t land an impact bat, which looked like a strong need.
