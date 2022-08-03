Oakland behind on affordable housing goal, but numbers may be worse than they appear

Read on localnewsmatters.org
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
Attorney General joins lawsuit to halt gravel facility proposed at port
Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a lawsuit filed by West Oakland activists to prevent construction of an open-air gravel and sand facility at the Port of Oakland. The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, which filed the lawsuit in March, is seeking an injunction to halt the Eagle Rock Aggregates project until the port completes a more thorough environmental study. A month earlier, the Port of Oakland approved the project, allowing Eagle Rock to lease land on the Outer Harbor.
SFist
Sup. Dean Preston Wages Fight Over HUD-Related Evictions of Longtime Tenants at Western Addition Complex
The bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the likely profit motives of one management company are once again running head-first into San Francisco politics and this city's chronic housing shortage. And Supervisor Dean Preston is trying his best to keep a handful of tenants housed in one Western Addition housing complex.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Plans To Invest in ‘Social Housing.’ What Exactly Is That?
Late last month, as part of budget negotiations, Mayor London Breed agreed to spend $112 million on affordable housing, calling to use money from debt financing to pay for new housing projects and fund repairs to existing buildings. It was part of a late-night budget deal that preserved most of...
edsource.org
Oakland, with among lowest ratio of fully prepared, rightly assigned teachers, has a strategy to address teacher churn
In the high-poverty Oakland Unified School District, the disparities among schools of credentialed teachers are stark. At Chabot Elementary in the hills above urban Oakland, with 23% low-income students, 93% of classes are taught by fully credentialed teachers; at Greenleaf Elementary, near the Oakland Coliseum, with 91% low-income students, fully credentialed teachers teach 47.5% of classes. In most middle schools and high schools, fewer than 60% of classes are taught by adequately certificated teachers, reflecting the ongoing difficulty in finding teachers credentialed to teach specific sciences like physics and math. At Castlemont High, fewer than one-quarter of teachers are assigned to classes they’re qualified to teach. Hiring decisions are made at the site level; the district does not place teachers at schools, it said.
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages. The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to price many people out, including teachers. A school district in Daly City is among a handful of locations across the country to find innovative ways to attract and retain teachers. One way is to provide affordable housing.
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Oakland Might Get Food Hall That Focuses on Black and Brown Vendors
The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]
kalw.org
Suit filed to void decision to allow new A’s stadium at Howard Terminal
The suit was filed Friday in Alameda County Superior Court by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, a coalition that wants the A's to redevelop their current home at the RingCentral Coliseum. The coalition includes the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, the Harbor Trucking Association and the California Trucking Association. The A's...
EDD puts wrong name on Bay Area man's unemployment claim
"Honestly, I was scared because, you know, the first thing that came to my mind was, did I just get my identity stolen?" Ma said when he saw another person's name on his unemployment benefits account.
Appeals court issues temporary injunction against further demolition at People’s Park
A state appeals court has prohibited the University of California at Berkeley, at least temporarily, from doing more work to build housing at People’s Park. Workers moved into the park early Wednesday to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.
Bay Area sets the pace as water customers throughout California cut use by 7.6% in June
The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to the State Water Resources Control Board.
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
kymkemp.com
Three Northern California Affordable Housing Organizations Awarded Over $2.1 Million in Grants
Tri Counties Bank announced today awards totaling more than $2.1 million in grants to three organizations that qualified for the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s (FHLBank San Francisco) Affordable Housing Program General Fund (AHP). AHP grants are awarded annually to FHLBank San Francisco members working in partnership...
Former Amy’s Kitchen employees protest mistreatment at San Jose plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
Prosecutors could drop charges in Bay Area Batmobile brouhaha
A Batmobile builder facing felony charges in an alleged favor to a Bay Area sheriff’s friend might not appear in court at his previously scheduled Bat-time later this month, as prosecutors weigh dropping the case.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
