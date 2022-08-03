ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland behind on affordable housing goal, but numbers may be worse than they appear

By Keith Burbank, Bay City News Foundation
 3 days ago
Related
oaklandside.org

Attorney General joins lawsuit to halt gravel facility proposed at port

Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a lawsuit filed by West Oakland activists to prevent construction of an open-air gravel and sand facility at the Port of Oakland. The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, which filed the lawsuit in March, is seeking an injunction to halt the Eagle Rock Aggregates project until the port completes a more thorough environmental study. A month earlier, the Port of Oakland approved the project, allowing Eagle Rock to lease land on the Outer Harbor.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sup. Dean Preston Wages Fight Over HUD-Related Evictions of Longtime Tenants at Western Addition Complex

The bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the likely profit motives of one management company are once again running head-first into San Francisco politics and this city's chronic housing shortage. And Supervisor Dean Preston is trying his best to keep a handful of tenants housed in one Western Addition housing complex.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
edsource.org

Oakland, with among lowest ratio of fully prepared, rightly assigned teachers, has a strategy to address teacher churn

In the high-poverty Oakland Unified School District, the disparities among schools of credentialed teachers are stark. At Chabot Elementary in the hills above urban Oakland, with 23% low-income students, 93% of classes are taught by fully credentialed teachers; at Greenleaf Elementary, near the Oakland Coliseum, with 91% low-income students, fully credentialed teachers teach 47.5% of classes. In most middle schools and high schools, fewer than 60% of classes are taught by adequately certificated teachers, reflecting the ongoing difficulty in finding teachers credentialed to teach specific sciences like physics and math. At Castlemont High, fewer than one-quarter of teachers are assigned to classes they’re qualified to teach. Hiring decisions are made at the site level; the district does not place teachers at schools, it said.
OAKLAND, CA
Local
California Society
City
Alameda, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
KRON4 News

Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages

Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages. The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to price many people out, including teachers. A school district in Daly City is among a handful of locations across the country to find innovative ways to attract and retain teachers. One way is to provide affordable housing.
DALY CITY, CA
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Oakland City Council#East Bay#Housing Element#The City Council
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Oakland Might Get Food Hall That Focuses on Black and Brown Vendors

The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Suit filed to void decision to allow new A’s stadium at Howard Terminal

The suit was filed Friday in Alameda County Superior Court by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, a coalition that wants the A's to redevelop their current home at the RingCentral Coliseum. The coalition includes the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, the Harbor Trucking Association and the California Trucking Association. The A's...
OAKLAND, CA
Appeals court issues temporary injunction against further demolition at People’s Park

A state appeals court has prohibited the University of California at Berkeley, at least temporarily, from doing more work to build housing at People’s Park. Workers moved into the park early Wednesday to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.
BERKELEY, CA
Bay Area sets the pace as water customers throughout California cut use by 7.6% in June

The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to the State Water Resources Control Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
HAYWARD, CA
Former Amy’s Kitchen employees protest mistreatment at San Jose plant

Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site

OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
OAKLAND, CA
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

