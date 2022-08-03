ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft

By TJ Leverentz
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Winona County, MN
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Eyota, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Eyota, MN
Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Olmsted County Court#Winona#Rochester Police
Quick Country 96.5

Expect a Miracle – No Rain For Saturday’s Epic Car Show

Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?

Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota

I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester

Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy