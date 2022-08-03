Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft

Read on quickcountry.com
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sentenced to probation earlier this year for sending contraband to a prison inmate is now headed back to prison for probation violations. An Olmsted County Judge has revoked 34-year-old Victor Fortner's probation and has ordered him to serve what had...
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Neighborhood gatherings are planned this evening throughout Rochester and Olmsted County for "Night to Unite." The annual crime prevention initiative for many years was known as National Night Out. The aim is to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities. Rochester Police...
Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
If you've been looking for a perfect house for a family in Southeast Minnesota, one just popped on the real estate market in Oronoco for $799,900...and it is AMAZING!. Perfect House for a Family in Minnesota Just Popped Up On The Market in Oronoco. I know that the real estate...
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
If you've got kids, you already know that they are amazingly smart. In fact, the next huge invention of our time could be coming from a child in the Rochester, Minnesota area. It's true! If you've got kids, check out the first-ever Children's Business Fair happening in Rochester on Saturday, August 6th.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
