Gering, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate shots fired at Scottsbluff grocery store

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting in Scottsbluff. Around 5 o.m. Thursday, Scottsbluff police found two males in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado (35 years old, of Gering) was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado (34 years old,...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
kfornow.com

Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire

Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Medical helicopters respond to Highway 30 accident in Potter

POTTER, Neb. -- An accident on Highway 30 caused two people to be airlifted by medical helicopter to the hospital and a highway closure for about two hours. Potter Fire Department responded to a call about an accident at 1:28 p.m. on Thursday with 11 firefighters and five pieces of equipment.
POTTER, NE
Gering, NE
Gering, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night

SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Corrections Officer Shot in Scottsbluff, Nebraska

A Wyoming Department of Corrections officer was injured in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department. Martin Maldonado Jr., 24, works at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He was shot at a Scottsbluff grocery store and was hospitalized,...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming correctional officer involved in Scottsbluff shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Friday a staff member from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington was involved in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Neb. Thursday. A news release from the Department of Corrections says Correctional Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. remains hospitalized...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Gering man arrested in shooting

On Aug. 4 at 5:12 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to 401 South Beltline (West) to a shooting. Officers found two males in the parking lot. 35-year-old Alexander J. Maldonado of Gering was taken into custody. 34-year-old Martin A. Maldonado Jr. of Scottsbluff suffered a single gun shot...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
klkntv.com

Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
GERING, NE
knopnews2.com

Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
lingleguide.com

Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie

LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
LINGLE, WY

