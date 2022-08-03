Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Related
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Gering wildfire
LINCOLN It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the...
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate shots fired at Scottsbluff grocery store
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting in Scottsbluff. Around 5 o.m. Thursday, Scottsbluff police found two males in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado (35 years old, of Gering) was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado (34 years old,...
kfornow.com
Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire
Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Medical helicopters respond to Highway 30 accident in Potter
POTTER, Neb. -- An accident on Highway 30 caused two people to be airlifted by medical helicopter to the hospital and a highway closure for about two hours. Potter Fire Department responded to a call about an accident at 1:28 p.m. on Thursday with 11 firefighters and five pieces of equipment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night
SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Wyoming Corrections Officer Shot in Scottsbluff, Nebraska
A Wyoming Department of Corrections officer was injured in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department. Martin Maldonado Jr., 24, works at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He was shot at a Scottsbluff grocery store and was hospitalized,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming correctional officer involved in Scottsbluff shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Friday a staff member from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington was involved in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Neb. Thursday. A news release from the Department of Corrections says Correctional Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. remains hospitalized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County children warn dad about kitten theft happening in driveway
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police were called out or an attempted theft of kittens. The reporting party advised to police that his 6 and 12 year old sons told their father that their kittens were being put in a woman’s van. This woman was identified as 70-year-old Catherine...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
Gering man arrested in shooting
On Aug. 4 at 5:12 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to 401 South Beltline (West) to a shooting. Officers found two males in the parking lot. 35-year-old Alexander J. Maldonado of Gering was taken into custody. 34-year-old Martin A. Maldonado Jr. of Scottsbluff suffered a single gun shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
klkntv.com
Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.
county17.com
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
1011now.com
Homes destroyed, fire continues in Scotts Bluff County’s Carter Canyon Fire
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - Three homes are destroyed after flames ripped through drought-stricken areas in Scotts Bluff County over the weekend. The battle to fight the fire continues with 30 percent containment just 24-hours after the fires started. Lightning ignited flames were first reported at 6:30 pm Mountain...
knopnews2.com
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
Alliance police release details following weekend death, rumors
"To squash recent rumors, there was not a homicide at Laing Lake over the weekend," Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens said. "Two juveniles in separate locations were found to have overdosed on alcohol and were transported to the hospital." Lukens said charges are being processed for the responsible party involved.
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
Comments / 0