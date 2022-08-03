Read on www.politico.com
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
The climate bill's final hurdles
Senate Democrats are scrambling to vote on their $369 billion climate bill by this weekend, but first it has to go through some procedural gymnastics. Because they can’t count on any Republican votes, Democrats plan to pass the bill through a process known as budget reconciliation. That allows them to pass legislation with just 50 votes, rather than the 60 needed to get around a filibuster.
Amazon sees opening in baby formula industry shake-up
The online retail and grocery giant reported lobbying numerous parts of the federal government about infant formula as the supply crisis blew up this spring — the first time it's weighed in on the issue.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Pharma group leader says Dems who vote for reconciliation bill 'won't get a free pass'
PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl says the group is still fighting hard against the drug pricing provisions, but is making contingency plans — and promises — should reconciliation become law.
Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
‘There’s Never Been Anybody Like Him in the United States Senate’
Raphael Warnock won his seat running as an activist preacher. To keep it he’ll have to persuade voters he’s the rare senator who actually gets stuff done.
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Ukraine envoy warns Canada that waiver for Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war
OTTAWA, Ont. — Ukraine’s ambassador in Ottawa is urging lawmakers to resist bait from the Kremlin that has them undermining Canada’s sanctions regime against Russia. Ukrainian ambassador Yuliia Kovaliv warned MPs that the Liberal government’s decision to waive sanctions and return a Nord Stream turbine to Germany for the Gazprom pipeline sets a “very dangerous precedent” and is not a one-time decision.
Senate Democrats are urging Joe Biden to uphold his promises to shore up abortion protections through executive action.
They specifically asked the president to scrap certain rules on abortion pills. Following up: President Joe Biden said in July his administration would look into ways to shore up abortion protections, including for abortion pills. A month later, Senate Democrats are pushing the White House to deliver. In a letter...
Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.
"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Republican push to overturn Biden permitting rules passes Senate, with Manchin's support
The resolution is unlikely to pass the House, where Democrats hold a slightly larger majority, and President Joe Biden is also expected to veto the measure if it makes it to his desk.
Biden: Griner's nine-year sentence 'unacceptable'
The 31-year-old was sentenced Thursday, after she was found guilty of possession and smuggling of cannabis oil.
U.S. firms eye Taiwan exit on Chinese invasion risk
Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe the impact of Chinese military threats against Taiwan on the island’s foreign business community and unpack the misogynistic subtext of China’s antipathy toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We’ll also decode President Xi Jinping’s outreach to the Chinese diaspora and profile a timely book that warns that Washington must practice an artful balance of “deterrence and reassurance” to prevent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
Hearing on stripping Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license set for October
The panel declined to accommodate the embattled Trump lawyer's request to continue to host his radio show during proceedings.
So… what’s the deal with Kansas?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Kansas’ resounding rejection of a ballot initiative to end a right to an abortion in...
A mysterious 105 feet-wide sinkhole was found in Chile. It's one of many sinkholes, manmade and natural, that opened up around the world.
Photos show a mysterious sinkhole estimated to be about 105 feet wide and 656 feet deep that emerged near a mining site in northern Chile on Saturday.
