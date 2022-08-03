ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

POLITICO

The climate bill's final hurdles

Senate Democrats are scrambling to vote on their $369 billion climate bill by this weekend, but first it has to go through some procedural gymnastics. Because they can’t count on any Republican votes, Democrats plan to pass the bill through a process known as budget reconciliation. That allows them to pass legislation with just 50 votes, rather than the 60 needed to get around a filibuster.
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
POLITICO

Ukraine envoy warns Canada that waiver for Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war

OTTAWA, Ont. — Ukraine’s ambassador in Ottawa is urging lawmakers to resist bait from the Kremlin that has them undermining Canada’s sanctions regime against Russia. Ukrainian ambassador Yuliia Kovaliv warned MPs that the Liberal government’s decision to waive sanctions and return a Nord Stream turbine to Germany for the Gazprom pipeline sets a “very dangerous precedent” and is not a one-time decision.
POLITICO

Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
POLITICO

A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
POLITICO

U.S. firms eye Taiwan exit on Chinese invasion risk

Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe the impact of Chinese military threats against Taiwan on the island’s foreign business community and unpack the misogynistic subtext of China’s antipathy toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We’ll also decode President Xi Jinping’s outreach to the Chinese diaspora and profile a timely book that warns that Washington must practice an artful balance of “deterrence and reassurance” to prevent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
POLITICO

So… what’s the deal with Kansas?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Kansas’ resounding rejection of a ballot initiative to end a right to an abortion in...
