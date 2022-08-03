Kansas Votes To Protect Abortion Rights. How Would Missouri Vote?

Read on kxkx.com
Related
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
House Republicans call on Biden admin to rescind 'dangerous,' potentially unconstitutional energy proposal
FIRST ON FOX: A group of 22 House Financial Services Committee Republicans penned a letter to the Biden administration Friday, urging it to rescind a potentially unconstitutional environmental rule targeting Wall Street. The GOP lawmakers, led by Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., warned Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0