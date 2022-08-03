Top Market Analyst Envisions Bitcoin’s Surge To $28,000, Ether At $2,500 If These Price Levels Hold

Read on zycrypto.com
Why Bitcoin Evangelist Michael Saylor Stepping Down As MicroStrategy CEO Could Be A Boon For BTC
Michael Saylor, one of the most prominent bitcoin advocates, will be relinquishing his CEO role to a deputy. As Saylor moves into the executive chair, it begs the question of what it really means for bitcoin. Michael Saylor Drops CEO Role At MicroStrategy. In what is undoubtedly one of the...
MicroStrategy Takes A $917 Million Impairment Loss On Its Bitcoin Stash As Crypto Prices Tumble
MicroStrategy, the largest bitcoin holding-publicly-traded company in the world, took a non-cash digital asset impairment charge in the third quarter, up from $424 million in the second quarter, the latest filings have shown. In a Tuesday announcement, the company also revealed that Michael Saylor, who has served as Chief Executive...
Bitcoin And Ethereum Eye 30% Jump In August Despite Lacklustre On-Chain Activity
This year, Bitcoin has yielded under external pressures, printing more lows and keeping other crypto assets pinned down despite efforts by investors to keep prices buoyed. The first half of 2022 saw the cryptocurrency plummet roughly 75% to briefly trade below $19,000 for the first time since December 2020. Ethereum...
Hotbit Exchange at Blockchain Economy Summit in Turkey
The Hotbit team attended the Blockchain Economy Summit, which was held in Istanbul on July 27 and 28. The largest cryptocurrency event in Eurasia, the Blockchain Economy Summit, brings together the most innovative thinkers, influential figures, and leading authorities in the blockchain sector to reimagine the future of finance. Making...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
All Corporate Attempts At Creating The Metaverse Today Will Misfire, Asserts Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has criticized attempts by corporates to usurp and monopolize the metaverse, predicting that the whole scheme will misfire. Commenting on a tweet by one of his followers who claimed that he did not believe that growth by the metaverse “will happen in the ways VCs are currently funding”, Buterin suggested that corporates would likely fail at creating the metaverse.
