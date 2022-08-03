RNA diversity in human tissues mapped with emerging sequencing technology

Read on bioengineer.org
bioengineer.org
New study explores cell receptor crucial for cardiovascular health
Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading cause of death around the world. A primary contributor to these afflictions is high blood pressure, or hypertension. Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading cause of death around the world. A primary contributor to these afflictions is high blood pressure, or hypertension. While treatments exist for...
bioengineer.org
A brain mechanism underlying the evolution of anxiety
Monoamine neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine play important roles in our cognitive and emotional functions. Their evolutionary origins date back to metazoans, and while the function of related genes is strongly evolutionarily conserved, genetic variation within and between species has been reported to have a significant impact on animal mental characteristics such as sociality, aggression, anxiety, and depression.
bioengineer.org
Hyaluranic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle
A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
bioengineer.org
Grant funding aids University of Cincinnati study of new pancreatic cancer treatment
Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of just 11%. With no current early detection test and few effective treatments, innovative research to find new treatments is an important step in fighting the disease. Pancreatic cancer is the...
bioengineer.org
Mitochondrial DNA mutations linked to heart disease risk
Mitochondria are organelles found within most cells, best known for generating the chemical energy required to power cellular functions. Increasingly, however, researchers are discovering how mitochondrial function — and dysfunction — play critical roles in numerous diseases, and even aging. Mitochondria are organelles found within most cells, best...
bioengineer.org
New at-home, saliva-based COVID test as effective as PCR in preliminary analysis
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — PCR tests, also called molecular tests or nucleic acid tests, are considered the gold standard in detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that gives rise to COVID-19. However, they can take a few days to process, resulting in unnecessary quarantine for negative individuals or delays for those who require proof of negative testing for travel or other commitments. Rapid antigen-detecting tests, on the other hand, are convenient, but less reliable than PCR tests.
bioengineer.org
How microglia contribute to Alzheimer’s disease
CAMBRIDGE, MA — One of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease is a reduction in the firing of some neurons in the brain, which contributes to the cognitive decline that patients experience. A new study from MIT shows how a type of cells called microglia contribute to this slowdown of neuron activity.
bioengineer.org
Study that investigated whether three smoking cessation drugs could reduce alcohol intake yields unexpected finding
A clinical trial to test whether three proven smoking cessation treatments could also reduce alcohol intake found no differences between the medications, but the rates of behavior change for alcohol consumption and smoking were high in all treatment groups. Results suggest these medications could play an important role to reduce alcohol use and smoking at the same time. Unexpectedly, nicotine replacement therapy performed as well as the prescription drugs varenicline and cytisine.
