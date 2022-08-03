ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HONOLULU Family Recipe Roundup: Summer Favorites

Stay cool with these summery treats. We went back into our archives to find a few of our favorite recipes that use seasonal fruits—strawberry, watermelon, mango, oh my!—that will satisfy you and your keiki. No fancy equipment required. Watermelon Recipes That Will Wow. Learn how to make a...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
Hana Kitchens Incubates New Culinary Community

It’s just after 8 a.m. on a Thursday in Downtown Honolulu, and Kelly Bongolan, already three hours into her shift, is warming 28 gallons of milk in a tilt skillet—basically, a giant pan. A pot of ultraviolet ube yams bubbles away on the six-burner range next to her. She adds white vinegar to the milk, and it begins to curdle into the cream cheese she is after. It will make a week’s worth of schmear.
3 Essential Summertime Experiences Found Only at ‘Alohilani Resort

Whether you’re kama‘āina or on a summertime getaway, it can be tough to decide where’s best soak up the sun and the best of what Waikīkī has to offer. Tasty bites and freshly crafted libations are a must, while the ease of switching up the scenery on a whim, with different options for any mood, is just as important. ‘Alohilani Resort stands out from the bunch for being not only adored by visitors, but loved by locals, too. With beautiful, recently renovated spaces, comfy-yet-modern room options, amazing restaurants and bars, and quite possibly Waikīkī’s most Instagrammable pool experience—‘Alohilani Resort offers a little bit of everything with a lot of fun and finesse.
honolulumagazine.com

Try Weekend Brunch at These 5 Honolulu Breweries

Brunch is one of the best reasons to wake up on a Sunday morning. Eggs, waffles, mimosas and coffee—all in one place—will get anyone out of bed. And while beer and brunch aren’t a normal pairing, I love the unexpected twist of a bustling brewery opening up on a sunny Sunday morning to flip some pancakes. Follow me as I check out weekend brunch at five of my favorite breweries around Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Varsity Theatre’s Marquee Is Safe With Me

I recently reread one of my favorite HONOLULU stories, a 2010 piece titled “On the Blink,” which celebrated Hawai‘i’s neon signs and how they were unfortunately vanishing. (HONOLULU’s Robbie Dingeman explored O‘ahu’s most iconic signs, neon and more, earlier this year.) Whether you’re a youngish admirer of these retro urban relics or someone who remembers when neon was the norm, people seem to agree: Vintage neon signs are awesome.
Hawaii Magazine

How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40

A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
KHON2

Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
KHON2

Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Maui home prices

Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
