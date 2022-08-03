Read on www.honolulumagazine.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fans flock to the New Kids on The Block return to Hawaii concert featuring TLC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The infamous 90′s groups New Kids on The Block and TLC made their return to Hawaii Friday night with a packed crowd of lively fans who weren’t afraid to sing their hearts out. As they eagerly stood in line outside of the Blaisdell Center to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can bet Michelle Rai will be one of the many screaming fans at the Blaisdell this weekend!. The McCully woman went to the New Kids on The Block’s very first concert in Hawaii and that’s not all. “So, we’re there at the hotel ballroom...
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU Family Recipe Roundup: Summer Favorites
Stay cool with these summery treats. We went back into our archives to find a few of our favorite recipes that use seasonal fruits—strawberry, watermelon, mango, oh my!—that will satisfy you and your keiki. No fancy equipment required. Watermelon Recipes That Will Wow. Learn how to make a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
honolulumagazine.com
Hana Kitchens Incubates New Culinary Community
It’s just after 8 a.m. on a Thursday in Downtown Honolulu, and Kelly Bongolan, already three hours into her shift, is warming 28 gallons of milk in a tilt skillet—basically, a giant pan. A pot of ultraviolet ube yams bubbles away on the six-burner range next to her. She adds white vinegar to the milk, and it begins to curdle into the cream cheese she is after. It will make a week’s worth of schmear.
honolulumagazine.com
3 Essential Summertime Experiences Found Only at ‘Alohilani Resort
Whether you’re kama‘āina or on a summertime getaway, it can be tough to decide where’s best soak up the sun and the best of what Waikīkī has to offer. Tasty bites and freshly crafted libations are a must, while the ease of switching up the scenery on a whim, with different options for any mood, is just as important. ‘Alohilani Resort stands out from the bunch for being not only adored by visitors, but loved by locals, too. With beautiful, recently renovated spaces, comfy-yet-modern room options, amazing restaurants and bars, and quite possibly Waikīkī’s most Instagrammable pool experience—‘Alohilani Resort offers a little bit of everything with a lot of fun and finesse.
thisweekhawaii.com
THE 18th ANNUAL KOREAN FESTIVAL – “CELEBRATING TOGETHER – ONCE AGAIN”
Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds • Historic Downtown Honolulu. Korean Festival will again celebrate and share the exquisite food, music, dance, and culture of Korea. with thousands of Hawai’i residents and Island visitors. The 18th...
Pearlridge Center to celebrate milestone with free popcorn, concert
Pearlridge Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 19. There will be free popcorn, music and a performance by local boy band Crossing Rain.
honolulumagazine.com
Try Weekend Brunch at These 5 Honolulu Breweries
Brunch is one of the best reasons to wake up on a Sunday morning. Eggs, waffles, mimosas and coffee—all in one place—will get anyone out of bed. And while beer and brunch aren’t a normal pairing, I love the unexpected twist of a bustling brewery opening up on a sunny Sunday morning to flip some pancakes. Follow me as I check out weekend brunch at five of my favorite breweries around Honolulu.
honolulumagazine.com
Varsity Theatre’s Marquee Is Safe With Me
I recently reread one of my favorite HONOLULU stories, a 2010 piece titled “On the Blink,” which celebrated Hawai‘i’s neon signs and how they were unfortunately vanishing. (HONOLULU’s Robbie Dingeman explored O‘ahu’s most iconic signs, neon and more, earlier this year.) Whether you’re a youngish admirer of these retro urban relics or someone who remembers when neon was the norm, people seem to agree: Vintage neon signs are awesome.
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
Hawaii Magazine
How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40
A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
‘Seltzer & Cider’ festival happening this weekend
This weekend Aloha By Volume is holding their seltzers and cider festival at the Windward Mall in Kaneohe Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
KHON2
Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
Foodland’s five-ingredient meals to try this week
Foodland has a list of five-ingredient meals that range from easy, to medium, to more difficult for those more experienced in the kitchen.
Honolulu Little League aiming for Hawaii’s fourth straight LLWS appearance
Honolulu opens up play at the Little League World Series West regional against Southern California on Saturday.
