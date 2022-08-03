Read on thecoaster.net
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel Maven
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
50,000-Square-Foot Supermarket Opened In Staten IslandBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
N.J. commission proposes licensing requirements for weed delivery
New Jersey is one step closer to allowing weed delivery and other cannabis-related services. This week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, proposed several amendments to existing weed regulations — including licensing procedures for delivery, distribution, and wholesale businesses. The public will have about two months to comment...
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall
It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
Lacey Buys Expensive Equipment For $1
LACEY – They bought that for a dollar – and it was quite a bargain. Members of the governing body recently voted to accept from Ocean County a special screen device for composting for the township’s public works department. “They were going to auction it off but...
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
New Party Balloon and Event Business Opens in Hamilton, NJ
Want to up your party game? Community News is reporting there's a new balloon business in Mercer County that you should definitely check out. It's called Balloons with a Flair and it's located in the old Graycar Travel building on Nottingham Way in the heart of Hamilton Square. I've seen...
Two $50K Powerball Tickets Won in Middlesex and Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ– Two very lucky NJ Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls...
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
CT's efforts to end cash bail were stymied by the bail bonds industry, a lack of bipartisanship and worry over what would replace it.
Town Wants State To Pay Its Fair Share
BERKELEY – Officials made another plea to the state to pay what the town is owed from the energy receipts tax. Mayor Carmen Amato said that this issue came up with the New Jersey Conference of Mayors. A lot of governing bodies are going to be pushing for this change in hopes that strength in numbers can make a difference.
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
N.J. is offering up to $4K to help you buy an electric car. Here’s what you need to know.
Thinking about buying an all-electric car but still on the fence?. Millions of dollars have already gone out the door to help get New Jersey drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles since Gov. Phil Murphy last month announced a $60 million program to entice people to buy them. But...
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
New Study Reveals How Bad New Jersey’s Credit Card Debt Is
It has been a rough couple of years in New Jersey. Prices of everything are out of control and seem to be getting higher. Many New Jersey residents are running up some high credit card debt. Did you ever feel like New Jersey is getting hit harder than most states?...
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
NJ gets $3.2 million to help released inmates stay clean
Remaining in recovery from substance use disorder can be hard for anyone. Add new parole conditions and reentry into one's community after years behind bars, and the risk of relapse can be even greater. The New Jersey State Parole Board has announced that it's receiving more than $3.2 million in...
