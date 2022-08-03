ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

WHYY

N.J. commission proposes licensing requirements for weed delivery

New Jersey is one step closer to allowing weed delivery and other cannabis-related services. This week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, proposed several amendments to existing weed regulations — including licensing procedures for delivery, distribution, and wholesale businesses. The public will have about two months to comment...
RETAIL
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall

It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Buys Expensive Equipment For $1

LACEY – They bought that for a dollar – and it was quite a bargain. Members of the governing body recently voted to accept from Ocean County a special screen device for composting for the township’s public works department. “They were going to auction it off but...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ

An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Town Wants State To Pay Its Fair Share

BERKELEY – Officials made another plea to the state to pay what the town is owed from the energy receipts tax. Mayor Carmen Amato said that this issue came up with the New Jersey Conference of Mayors. A lot of governing bodies are going to be pushing for this change in hopes that strength in numbers can make a difference.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
INCOME TAX
CBS New York

NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gets $3.2 million to help released inmates stay clean

Remaining in recovery from substance use disorder can be hard for anyone. Add new parole conditions and reentry into one's community after years behind bars, and the risk of relapse can be even greater. The New Jersey State Parole Board has announced that it's receiving more than $3.2 million in...
HEALTH

