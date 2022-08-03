ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Retiring Farmers Can Get Help Planning

By Jeff McMahon
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN

St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
WJON

Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water

We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Almost 40 County Fairs in Minnesota this week

County fairs are popular all over Minnesota in the month of August. The state has almost 40 county fairs in this month alone. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some of the attractions throughout the state which includes the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Drought Area Continues to Grow in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The area of the state of Minnesota that is considered to be dry or in a drought continues to expand. The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that 34 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 30 percent a week ago. The area of...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Temporary Four-Way Stop Near CentraCare Southway Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection will temporarily become a four-way stop due to some construction work in the area. The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive will have a temporary all-way stop while CentraCare reconstructs its parking lot. The stop signs are to help accommodate...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Farm Bureau#Dairy Industry#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Undated#Farmlink
WJON

Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?

Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Town that Gives The Feel of a European Town

I've always wanted to head to Europe... haven't had that chance as of yet. First, I need to renew my passport, secondly, I need to get some more cash to afford said trip to Europe, and in the third place, it would be nice to wait until I know that a checked bag is actually going to arrive at the same destination that I do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WJON

First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize

ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
FOREST LAKE, MN
WJON

SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN

Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Ten Things A True Minnesotan Would Never Do

We are a hearty bunch in Minnesota who are tasked with surviving extreme cold, extreme heat and watching the Minnesota Vikings on a regular basis. Do you consider yourself a true Minnesotan? Here's a helpful guide to find out just how legit you are. 1. WEAR A GREEN BAY PACKERS...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

District 742 Polishes Student Handbook

ST. CLOUD -- With the start of school just a few weeks away, St. Cloud Area School District 742 is putting the finishing touches on the rules. At the board meeting Wednesday night, a number of changes to the student handbook were approved. Starting this fall, headgear will be allowed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Check Out Pippy, This Week’s Adoptable Pet

We had the great pleasure of talking to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and up for adoption this week in a cool cat named Pippy! This good looking cat needs a home and family and just may be the perfect new addition to your family. Meet Pippy!...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy