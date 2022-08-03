Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

Richlands, N.C. — A man who was already in jail for making bomb threats that forced the shutdown of an Onslow County highway has now also been charged with arson. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Reynolds was charged Tuesday with felony first-degree arson and charged Wednesday with felony second-degree arson. He is jailed under a combined $1,607,000 bond and is awaiting court.

