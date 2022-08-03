Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

Read on www.wral.com
Related
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Judge: Green Party candidate belongs on N. Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate must be placed on the November ballot, a federal judge ruled Friday, despite Democrats’ repeated attempts to block the progressive party from spoiling one of their best shots at flipping a seat in the narrowly divided chamber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man wanted for murder, abduction in PA arrested in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A multi-state search for a murder suspect in Pennsylvania ended in Fayetteville. Chester City Police in Pennsylvania said Dahmier Harmon is accused of murdering a man named Leon Culbreath on August 3. Harmon is also wanted for abduction. Harmon was arrested Friday night in Fayetteville and...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
NC man in jail for making bomb threats has been linked to two arsons, sheriff's office says
Richlands, N.C. — A man who was already in jail for making bomb threats that forced the shutdown of an Onslow County highway has now also been charged with arson. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Reynolds was charged Tuesday with felony first-degree arson and charged Wednesday with felony second-degree arson. He is jailed under a combined $1,607,000 bond and is awaiting court.
Born to run: Florida teen's years-long marathon includes mile for fallen Wayne Co. deputy Matthew Fishman
Winter Springs, Fla. — Most nights, there are police cruisers following young Zechariah Cartledge around his hometown of Winter Springs while he runs as fast as he can. But he's not in trouble. The officers are in full support of the 13-year-old and the broader cause he's running for.
NC police departments, overflowing with seized firearms, want to change law barring gun destruction
Several police departments around the state say they’ve seized so many guns in recent years that they’re running out of room to store them. They want to change a state law that forbids them from destroying most firearms. “We are really bursting at the seams, which is sad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Federal judge: NC Green Party candidates will be on ballot in November
Raleigh, N.C. — A Federal judge's ruling Friday will place two Green Party candidates on November's ballot. US Senate candidate Matthew Hoh and Wake County State Senate candidate Michael Trudeau will be placed on the ballot for the election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections previously voted unanimously...
Pro teams amp up pressure on legalized gambling, and how much will abortion move the needle in November?
Laura and Travis gathered once again to discuss the week that was in North Carolina politics. We're three months from election day. Will there be any debates in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race?. Plus: A new pay proposal for teachers is coming, some police departments say they've seized so many...
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer...
US Navy: Sailor lost overboard in Baltic Sea was from NC
A U.S. Navy sailor from North Carolina fell overboard on Monday in the Baltic Sea, and the search-and-rescue efforts have been called off. Officials said search and rescue efforts started while on watch Monday afternoon, one of USS Arleigh Burke's lookouts noticed a person in the water and the ship conducted man overboard procedures.
Kentucky flood survivors turn to grim task: Burying the dead
CHAVIES, Ky. — Angel Campbell should have been sitting in her usual chair in her grandmother’s living room this week, looking through her old photo albums and eating her favorite soup beans. Now the living room is gone, and so is her grandmother. A week after 82-year-old Nellie...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0