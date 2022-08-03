ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

By JANIE HAR, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
WRAL News

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
WRAL News

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yountville, CA
State
California State
County
Napa County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
WRAL News

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Pelosi
WRAL News

NC man in jail for making bomb threats has been linked to two arsons, sheriff's office says

Richlands, N.C. — A man who was already in jail for making bomb threats that forced the shutdown of an Onslow County highway has now also been charged with arson. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Reynolds was charged Tuesday with felony first-degree arson and charged Wednesday with felony second-degree arson. He is jailed under a combined $1,607,000 bond and is awaiting court.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Speaker Pelosi#House#Democrat#Porsche#California Highway Patrol
WRAL News

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
ETOWAH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
WRAL News

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

US Navy: Sailor lost overboard in Baltic Sea was from NC

A U.S. Navy sailor from North Carolina fell overboard on Monday in the Baltic Sea, and the search-and-rescue efforts have been called off. Officials said search and rescue efforts started while on watch Monday afternoon, one of USS Arleigh Burke's lookouts noticed a person in the water and the ship conducted man overboard procedures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy