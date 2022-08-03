ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

16 photos of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen over the years

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQmqf_0h3NBwCM00

We’re writing this on Tom Brady’s 45th birthday, which means he’s gotten his annual lovely birthday Instgram message from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen.

But this could be written anytime: A look back at the legendary NFL GOAT and the supermodel over the years they’ve been together, whether it’s been on red carpets when they’re all dressed up for the Met Gala or them celebrating yet another Brady Super Bowl win.

So let’s look back over the years at the couple in one photo a year since 2008, right up through the last Super Bowl Brady amazingly won back in 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8XUg_0h3NBwCM00

NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Model Gisele Bundchen (L) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attend the opening of Ermenegildo Zegna Global Store on 5th Avenue on March 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York, on Monday, May 4, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tO0Vg_0h3NBwCM00

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala in New York, on Monday, May 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNQXC_0h3NBwCM00

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVPiH_0h3NBwCM00

ORG XMIT: NYOTK Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, left, attends Carnival celebrations with her husband, U.S. football player Tom Brady at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6s38_0h3NBwCM00

ORG XMIT: SB611 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, leave the stadium after the Patriots lost 21-17 to the New York Giants in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQzVZ_0h3NBwCM00

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sF7dt_0h3NBwCM00

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OU1x_0h3NBwCM00

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwmzB_0h3NBwCM00

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Professional Football player Tom Brady and wife, model Gisele Bundchen attend National Geographic's "Years Of Living Dangerously" new season world premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLKrg_0h3NBwCM00

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gisele Bundchen, left, and Tom Brady attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired May 17, 2017, that Brady suffered a concussion last year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRAJF_0h3NBwCM00

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with wife Gisele Bundchen and daughter Vivian Brady after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M39Bj_0h3NBwCM00

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Angela WEISS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DkhU_0h3NBwCM00

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvX8J_0h3NBwCM00

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (back to camera) kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mt01_0h3NBwCM00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. "I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life," the former New England Patriots […]
NFL
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts: Richard Seymour inducted into Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders great Richard Seymour has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022. Richard Seymour played in the NFL from 2001-2012. He won three Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots before finishing his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Who's in, and how to watch

At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have its annual ceremony celebrating a new class of enshrines. ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Gisele Bundchen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: COVID strikes camp, Barr starts on PUP, Prescott rolling with young WRs

For all the talk about the bare-bones skeleton crew catching passes for the Cowboys, Dak Prescott is taking a glass-half-full approach. He voiced confidence in his young receivers on Thursday and put on another stellar practice performance. He’s proclaimed CeeDee Lamb to be “that dude,” but one outlet says there’s still a solid veteran leader out there on the streets who could be a huge no-brainer boost for the Dallas air game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy