16 photos of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen over the years

We’re writing this on Tom Brady’s 45th birthday, which means he’s gotten his annual lovely birthday Instgram message from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen.

But this could be written anytime: A look back at the legendary NFL GOAT and the supermodel over the years they’ve been together, whether it’s been on red carpets when they’re all dressed up for the Met Gala or them celebrating yet another Brady Super Bowl win.

So let’s look back over the years at the couple in one photo a year since 2008, right up through the last Super Bowl Brady amazingly won back in 2021:

NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Model Gisele Bundchen (L) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attend the opening of Ermenegildo Zegna Global Store on 5th Avenue on March 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York, on Monday, May 4, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala in New York, on Monday, May 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

ORG XMIT: NYOTK Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, left, attends Carnival celebrations with her husband, U.S. football player Tom Brady at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

ORG XMIT: SB611 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, leave the stadium after the Patriots lost 21-17 to the New York Giants in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Professional Football player Tom Brady and wife, model Gisele Bundchen attend National Geographic's "Years Of Living Dangerously" new season world premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gisele Bundchen, left, and Tom Brady attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired May 17, 2017, that Brady suffered a concussion last year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with wife Gisele Bundchen and daughter Vivian Brady after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Angela WEISS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (back to camera) kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)